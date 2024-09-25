Kuki-Zo Community Call for Precautionary Measures Amid Fears of Fresh Violence in Manipur

Civil society organizations representing the Kuki-Zo tribe have issued an urgent advisory, urging their community members to take special precautions

As Manipur begins to recover from the recent surge in violence, the Kuki-Zo tribal community remains on high alert following warnings of potential new attacks. In a recent development, civil society organizations representing the Kuki-Zo tribe have issued an urgent advisory, urging their community members to take special precautions between September 26 and 29. The advisory comes amid concerns about possible targeted violence against Kuki-Zo people during this period.

Advisory for Kuki-Zo Communities

The Kuki-Zo civil society groups have strongly advised residents in Kuki-Zo dominated areas of Manipur’s hill districts to avoid traveling outside their regions from September 26 to 29. To enhance security, these groups have announced several precautionary measures, including:

Closure of Borders: The borders of Kuki-Zo inhabited areas will be closed from September 26 to 29, preventing movement in and out of these regions. Suspension of Activities: Schools, institutions, and offices in Kuki-Zo areas will be closed from September 27 to 29, with a total shutdown enforced on September 28. The Kuki Students’ Organization (KSO) will oversee the implementation of these closures. High Alert for Village Volunteers: The Indigenous Tribal Leader Forum (ITLF) has called on all village volunteers and citizens to remain on high alert during this period to safeguard against any potential threats.

Response to Allegations of Infiltration

The Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), the apex body representing the Kuki community in the state, has responded to recent claims made by Manipur’s Security Advisor, Kuldeip Singh. Singh had alleged that 900 Kuki militants had infiltrated the state and were planning a coordinated attack on the Meitei community on September 28, 2024. These allegations, brought to light through a letter from the Secretary to the Chief Minister to the Director General of Police (DGP) and Security Advisor, have been strongly refuted by KIM.

In a public notice, KIM dismissed these claims as baseless and suggested they might be part of a broader narrative aimed at justifying aggression against the Kuki-Zo people. In light of these accusations, KIM has outlined a series of precautionary measures for the Kuki-Zo community:

No Public Events: Community members are urged to refrain from organizing or attending public events until September 28, 2024, to minimize the risk of violence. Stay-at-Home Advisory: On September 27 and 28, 2024, Kuki-Zo individuals are advised to remain indoors and avoid any form of travel or work. Total Shutdown on September 28: A complete shutdown will be enforced across all Kuki-Zo inhabited areas, with oversight from KIM and KSO. Strengthening Buffer Zones: Village volunteers are instructed to reinforce their positions in buffer zones due to concerns over potential coordinated attacks by Meitei groups on September 28. Press Conference Announcement: KIM plans to hold a press conference on September 28, 2024, to address what they believe are the ulterior motives of the Manipur State Government and certain radical Meitei groups.

Broader Community Advisory

The Indigenous Tribal Leader Forum (ITLF) has echoed the advisory issued by KIM, urging similar precautions to ensure the safety and security of the Kuki-Zo people during this tense period.