Kangana Ranaut Sparks Outrage Over Calls For Reinstatement Of Farm Laws

Bollywood actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has stirred up a fresh controversy just before the Haryana Assembly elections by advocating for the reinstatement of the repealed farm laws. Speaking at a recent event in Mandi, Ranaut urged the government to reinstate the three farm laws, which were repealed following extensive protests by farmers.

“I know this statement could be controversial, but the three farm laws should be brought back. The farmers should themselves demand it,” Ranaut stated, emphasizing her belief that “farmers are a pillar of strength in the nation’s development.” She encouraged farmers to advocate for the laws’ return, asserting it would be in their best interest.

The Modi government previously repealed these laws in response to widespread demonstrations by farmers who deemed them harmful. Ranaut’s remarks have prompted immediate backlash from the opposition, particularly the Congress party, which accuses the BJP of using her as a proxy to undermine farmers’ interests.

Congress took to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to share a clip of Ranaut’s statement. In the video, she reiterates her stance, stating, “Farm laws should be brought back…Farmers are a pillar of strength in India’s progress…I urge that farm laws should be brought back in the interest of farmers.”

Reacting to Ranaut’s comments, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate made it clear that the party will not stand by idly. “More than 750 farmers were martyred while opposing the three black anti-farmer laws. Efforts are being made to bring them back again. We will never let this happen. Haryana will be the first to answer,” she declared.

Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa also chimed in, demanding clarification from the BJP regarding their position on the issue. He criticized the party for allowing Ranaut’s comments to go unchecked, stating, “If the BJP does not support her remarks, it must take immediate action. Using Kangana as a proxy to attack farmers is a calculated move.”

Bajwa further asserted, “Rather than pushing for these destructive laws, Kangana should step away from politics and focus on reviving her fading Bollywood career.”

As the political landscape heats up in Haryana, Ranaut’s controversial call for the reinstatement of the farm laws has added fuel to an already charged election atmosphere, prompting a strong response from opposition parties. The unfolding events will undoubtedly play a significant role in shaping the narrative leading up to the elections.

