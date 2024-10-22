Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Kunal Kamra Takes A Jibe At ‘Bouncers At Ola Service Centres’ Claim: New Rift?

The situation has led to a broader conversation about customer service in the electric vehicle sector, particularly concerning Ola Electric.

Kunal Kamra Takes A Jibe At ‘Bouncers At Ola Service Centres’ Claim: New Rift?

The ongoing dispute between stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra and Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has just gotten intense! Has Ola deployed bouncers at its service centers to handle customer complaints? raising eyebrows and prompting Kamra to mock the situation publicly.

The feud was reignited when a user on X (formerly Twitter) claimed that Ola had hired “five to six bouncers” at their service centers. The user, identified as R.J Kashyap, shared a video showing bouncers allegedly arguing with customers, including female patrons. In response, Kamra reposted the tweet, questioning the validity of the claims and urging journalists to fact-check the situation. He sarcastically remarked, “Please, can a journalist fact check this. If true, this is truly unique: a Sales team for sales & Bouncers for after sales.”

Kunal Kamra vs Bhavish Aggarwal

Kunal Kamra has been vocal about the frustrations of Ola Electric customers. Earlier this month, he highlighted a backlog of electric scooters at an Ola service center, asking, “Do Indian consumers have a voice? Do they deserve this?” His initial posts resonated with many, prompting customers to share their own negative experiences with Ola’s service.

In response to the bouncer allegations, Kamra took a jab at Aggarwal, stating, “Hey @bhash, you’ve sold such an innovative Indian product that you’ve had to hire bouncers to protect the staff.” This comment underscores Kamra’s belief that the situation reflects poorly on Ola’s customer service and management.

Bhavish Aggarwal has not taken Kamra’s criticisms lying down. In previous exchanges, he dismissed Kamra’s comments as “paid tweet,” suggesting that the comedian’s motives were questionable. He even invited Kamra to help resolve the issues faced by the company, which only added fuel to the fire of their ongoing social media clash.

The situation has led to a broader conversation about customer service in the electric vehicle sector, particularly concerning Ola Electric. Customers have taken to social media to share their grievances, with some alleging that bouncers at service centers were aggressive and unhelpful. One user even posted videos of bouncers allegedly confronting customers, further escalating the narrative of poor service and lack of accountability.

Kamra’s commentary has not only focused on the alleged bouncer situation but also on the transparency issues surrounding Ola’s handling of customer complaints. He recently criticized the company for not having a clear plan to address refunds or resolve ongoing issues, stating, “We don’t even know if there is a plan… All I can do is let @bhash know that he has to put out a public plan which doesn’t include employing me.”

ALSO READ: Noida Airport To Start Flight Operations From April 2025

Filed under

Bhavish Aggarwal kunal kamra ola ola services
Advertisement

Also Read

Noida Airport To Start Flight Operations From April 2025

Noida Airport To Start Flight Operations From April 2025

DCW Terminates Contractual Staff; Kejriwal Promises Reinstatement

DCW Terminates Contractual Staff; Kejriwal Promises Reinstatement

40 Medals In Jeopardy: India Protests Major Sports Exclusion From CWG 2026

40 Medals In Jeopardy: India Protests Major Sports Exclusion From CWG 2026

U.S. Secretary Of State Antony Blinken Pushes For Ceasefire Amid Escalating Israel-Hamas Conflict

U.S. Secretary Of State Antony Blinken Pushes For Ceasefire Amid Escalating Israel-Hamas Conflict

Is Aamir Khan In Talks For Kishore Kumar Biopic With Anurag Basu?

Is Aamir Khan In Talks For Kishore Kumar Biopic With Anurag Basu?

Entertainment

Is Aamir Khan In Talks For Kishore Kumar Biopic With Anurag Basu?

Is Aamir Khan In Talks For Kishore Kumar Biopic With Anurag Basu?

Why Did Ariana Grande Issue A Public Apology To Cassandra Peterson?

Why Did Ariana Grande Issue A Public Apology To Cassandra Peterson?

Here’s Why Parker Finn Roped-In Ray Nicholson For Smile 2: Always Trying To Reference The Shining

Here’s Why Parker Finn Roped-In Ray Nicholson For Smile 2: Always Trying To Reference The

What Role Will Peter Dinklage Play In Channing Tatum’s Roofman?

What Role Will Peter Dinklage Play In Channing Tatum’s Roofman?

Is Netflix Really Removing ‘Friends’ In 2024? All You Need To Know!

Is Netflix Really Removing ‘Friends’ In 2024? All You Need To Know!

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Top Emulator Games to Relive Classic Retro Titles on PC & Mobile (2024)

Top Emulator Games to Relive Classic Retro Titles on PC & Mobile (2024)

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox