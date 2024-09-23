Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, September 23, 2024
Live Tv

‘Lands, Jobs Are Being Taken Away’: Farooq Abdullah Amid J&K Assembly Elections

Ahead of the J&K  phase 2 elections, 'The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference' (JKNC), chief Farooq Abdullah takes a jibe at the abrogation of Article 370.

‘Lands, Jobs Are Being Taken Away’: Farooq Abdullah Amid J&K Assembly Elections

Ahead of the J&K  phase 2 elections, ‘The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference’ (JKNC), chief Farooq Abdullah takes a jibe at the abrogation of Article 370.

He said, “Tell me, these people keep talking a lot about Article 370. I ask them, Maharaja Hari Singh, whose birthday is today, made a law in 1927, at that time there was no Pakistan or India… There was Punjab, and people in Punjab were more educated. The Maharaja feared that if this continued, the wealthy might come here and take over our land, leaving our people with nothing, and our Dogri language would disappear. Then what would remain here? So, he made a law at that time… That law later became Article 370. The sweets they were distributing in 2019… look at the state of things today, lands are being taken away. A man needed a job, and they brought someone from Kerala. Couldn’t they find anyone in Jammu for that job?

You start projects here, and even for those, you bring people from outside. This is the first thing that we need to stop. This land is yours, you are its rightful owners. The jobs should go to your children, and we promise that we will provide jobs to 100,000 educated youth.”

Farooq Abdullah To Restore ‘Darbar Move’ If Voted To Power In J&K

National Conference (NC) president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, Farooq Abdullah, pledged on Thursday to reinstate the historic ‘Darbar Move’ if his party wins the ongoing state Assembly elections. Abdullah emphasized the significance of the tradition in fostering unity between the two regions of Jammu and Kashmir. “The Darbar Move served as a vital link that kept Jammu and Srinagar connected—politically, economically, and emotionally. Discontinuing it has created a rift between the regions, which we cannot afford,” he remarked.

The ‘Darbar Move’

The ‘Darbar Move’ is a 152-year-old tradition that began under Maharaja Ranbir Singh in 1872. As part of this biannual practice, government offices, including the civil secretariat, would relocate between Srinagar, the summer capital, and Jammu, the winter capital, every six months. This system enabled the government to function from Srinagar from May to October and from Jammu from November to April, ensuring a balanced administration across both regions.

Also Read: Police Identify Prime Suspect in Tragic Death of 29-Year-Old Woman in Bengaluru

Filed under

Farooq Abdullah J&K Elections

Also Read

Majority Of UPI Users Would Stop Using Service If Transaction Fees Are Introduced: Survey

Majority Of UPI Users Would Stop Using Service If Transaction Fees Are Introduced: Survey

EPFO Reports Highest Monthly Payroll Additions In July 2024

EPFO Reports Highest Monthly Payroll Additions In July 2024

Engineer Rashid Claims Omar, Sajad Ganged Up To Defeat His Party

Engineer Rashid Claims Omar, Sajad Ganged Up To Defeat His Party

Kiran Rao’s Film Laapataa Ladies Is India’s Official Entry For 2025 Oscars

Kiran Rao’s Film Laapataa Ladies Is India’s Official Entry For 2025 Oscars

Amul Files FIR Against People Spreading Rumors Amidst Tirupati Laddu Controversy

Amul Files FIR Against People Spreading Rumors Amidst Tirupati Laddu Controversy

Entertainment

Kiran Rao’s Film Laapataa Ladies Is India’s Official Entry For 2025 Oscars

Kiran Rao’s Film Laapataa Ladies Is India’s Official Entry For 2025 Oscars

Jessica Alba Says She Is Open To Anything In Marvel Universe- Know Why!

Jessica Alba Says She Is Open To Anything In Marvel Universe- Know Why!

‘GOAT’ Actress Parvathy Nair Accused Of Slapping And Abusing Domestic Help- Deets Inside!

‘GOAT’ Actress Parvathy Nair Accused Of Slapping And Abusing Domestic Help- Deets Inside!

Selena Gomez Says It Is ‘Not Shameful’ After Opening Up About Infertility And Mental Health

Selena Gomez Says It Is ‘Not Shameful’ After Opening Up About Infertility And Mental Health

Megastar Chiranjeevi HONOURED By Guinness World Records For THIS Unusual Reason- Know Here!

Megastar Chiranjeevi HONOURED By Guinness World Records For THIS Unusual Reason- Know Here!

Lifestyle

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox