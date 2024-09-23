Home
Monday, September 23, 2024
Police Identify Prime Suspect in Tragic Death of 29-Year-Old Woman in Bengaluru

The Bengaluru police have identified the primary suspect in the death of 29-year-old woman in Bengaluru but have yet to make an arrest.

Police Identify Prime Suspect in Tragic Death of 29-Year-Old Woman in Bengaluru

A shocking development regarding the suspected murder of a 29-year-old woman in Bengaluru revealed that the authorities have identified the primary suspect but have yet to make an arrest. The investigation has taken a grim turn with the revelation that over 50 fragments of the woman’s body were found inside a refrigerator in her Malleshwaram apartment.

During a press conference, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B. Dayananda addressed the media, stating, “We are examining every aspect of this case. The main suspect has been located; he is originally from another state but currently resides in Bengaluru. We cannot disclose further details at this moment, as it may jeopardize our efforts to apprehend him.”

More details awaited.

