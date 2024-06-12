Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi To Be Appointed as Next Chief of Indian Army

The Indian Army, one of the world’s largest military forces, is set to welcome a new chief as Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi has been appointed to the prestigious position. Currently serving as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff, Lt Gen Dwivedi will officially take over from General Manoj C Pande on June 30.

Born on July 1, 1964, Lt Gen Dwivedi’s illustrious military career began when he was commissioned into the Infantry (Jammu & Kashmir Rifles) of the Indian Army on December 15, 1984. An alumnus of the Sainik School Rewa, the National Defence College, and the US Army War College, he holds an M.Phil in Defence and Management Studies along with two Master’s degrees in Strategic Studies and Military Science. These academic credentials have provided him with a robust foundation for his extensive service in the Indian Army.

Throughout his 40-year tenure, Lt Gen Dwivedi has held numerous critical positions. He commanded regiments such as the 18 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles and the 26 Sector Assam Rifles. He also served as Inspector General of Assam Rifles (East) and led the 9 Corps. In his role as a Lieutenant General, he has made significant contributions as the Director General of Infantry and as the General Officer Commanding in Chief of the Northern Command from 2022 to 2024 before becoming the Vice Chief of the Army.

Lt Gen Dwivedi’s service record is adorned with several prestigious awards, including the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, and three GOC-in-C Commendation Cards. His excellence in military strategy and leadership was further recognized when he was conferred the title of ‘Distinguished Fellow’ at the US Army War College.

As Lt Gen Dwivedi prepares to step into his new role, the Indian Army anticipates a period of continued strength and strategic excellence under his leadership. His appointment comes at a critical time, with the Army facing various challenges and opportunities in the region. His extensive experience and decorated service history position him well to lead one of the world’s largest and most formidable military forces.

General Manoj C Pande, the outgoing Army Chief, has overseen several key initiatives and reforms during his tenure. As he hands over the reins, the transition is expected to be smooth, ensuring continuity in the Army’s strategic and operational directives.

