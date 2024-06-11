Army Guns Down One Terrorist In Jammu's Kathua After Militants Open Fire At A House Just Two Days After Raesi Attack

Two days after nine people were killed when terrorists shot at the bus they were travelling in within the Raesi district of Jammu and Kashmir, another tragic incident occurred in the Union Territory.

In the Kathua district, near the International Border, a person lost their life in a terrorist attack on a house. Additionally, one of the terrorists involved in this attack was killed.

Sharing on social media platform X, Union Minister Jitendra Singh, who is the MP from Udhampur, said, “I am in continuous online contact with DC (district collector) #Kathua Sh Rakesh Minhas in the wake of terrorist attack on a house in village Saida in Hiranagar sector close to the International Border. I am also in touch with SSP Kathua Sh Anayat Ali Choudhary who is on the spot.”

He added, “The owner of the house that was attacked (name not to be disclosed) is also in touch on mobile phone. Joint police & para military operation is going on. One terrorist neutralised so far. I and my office are in constant touch and keeping a close watch on the development.”

Following the terrorist attack on the house, security forces launched a joint operation to track down the assailants, resulting in the death of one of the attackers.

Jammu and Kashmir: Sarpanch of Panchayat Surada Jasbir Singh also shed light on the incident stating, “In village Sukhal militants are present and they are firing. We have also received info that they have kidnapped someone, but we don’t have the full info right now.”

He added, “SHO and the police team is present at the spot…As of now, we have heard that there are seven militants and one person has been killed by them, but this info is yet to be confirmed.”

