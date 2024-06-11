Drop 'Modi Ka Parivar' from Social Media Handles : PM Modi Asks Supporters

In a heartfelt message, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his gratitude to the people of India for their steadfast support during the recent Lok Sabha elections. He urged his supporters to remove ‘Modi Ka Parivar’ from their social media profiles, a phrase that gained prominence earlier this year in response to a jibe from RJD chief Lalu Yadav.

The ‘Modi Ka Parivar’ phrase emerged in March as a show of solidarity after Lalu Yadav’s comment about PM Modi’s family. However, PM Modi emphasized that his family is the entire nation of 140 crore Indians and that his life is an open book, taking a dig at the opposition’s claims of nepotism within the INDIA bloc.

During his election campaign, many supporters added ‘Modi Ka Parivar’ to their social media bios, a gesture that PM Modi cherished as a symbol of affection and strength. With the NDA securing a majority for the third consecutive time, PM Modi acknowledged this support and reiterated his commitment to work tirelessly for the nation’s progress.

“As the message of unity has been effectively conveyed, I thank the people of India and kindly request the removal of ‘Modi Ka Parivar’ from social media. Our bond as one family striving for India’s progress remains unbroken,” PM Modi stated.

Through the election campaign, people across India added 'Modi Ka Parivar' to their social media as a mark of affection towards me. I derived a lot of strength from it. The people of India have given the NDA a majority for the third consecutive time, a record of sorts, and have… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 11, 2024

Having taken the oath for his third consecutive term as Prime Minister on June 9 at Rashtrapati Bhavan, PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony was attended by leaders from neighboring countries and the Indian Ocean region. President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath, marking the beginning of another term for Modi’s leadership.

PM Modi’s previous terms as Prime Minister were characterized by several landmark initiatives such as Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Housing for All, Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Man Dhan Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, UDAN, and Make in India, showcasing his commitment to national development and welfare.

