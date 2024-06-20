Maharashtra: 351st Anniversary Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Coronation Celebrated in Nagpur

The 351st anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s coronation was celebrated with great enthusiasm in Nagpur, Maharashtra, on Thursday.

A large number of people gathered to witness the celebrations, marking the coronation of the legendary warrior king who founded the Maratha Empire in the 17th century.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ascended to the throne on June 6, 1674, in a grand ceremony, assuming the title of ‘Chhatrapati’ or “supreme sovereign.” In the Hindu calendar, his coronation ceremony is observed on the 13th day (Trayodashi) of the first fortnight of the month of Jyeshtha in the year 1596.

Unlike other kings of his time, whose coronations required approval from the Mughal Emperor, Shivaji boldly defied Mughal authority and declared himself the independent king of the Maratha Empire. This act of sovereignty was a significant milestone in Indian history.

Last year, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde formally announced the commencement of the 350-year celebrations of Shivaji’s coronation. The Cultural Affairs Department was tasked with collecting and preserving literature, relics, and other historical items from Shivaji’s era to propagate his ideas and beliefs and preserve his legacy.

The coronation ceremony, also known as the ‘Shivrajyabhishek Sohala,’ is a reminder of Shivaji’s enduring impact on Indian history. During his reign, Shivaji led his forces to several notable victories. In the Battle of Purandar in 1665, he defeated the Mughal army led by Fattekhan. In the Battle of Pratapgad, his forces triumphed over the Bijapur Sultanate.

Under Shivaji’s leadership, the Marathas emerged as a formidable national force, challenging the dominance of the Mughal Empire in the Deccan region.

The anniversary celebrations in Nagpur served as a tribute to Shivaji Maharaj’s legacy, commemorating his contributions to the establishment and expansion of the Maratha Empire.