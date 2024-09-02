Maharashtra Government Raises Fees For VIP Vehicle Registration Numbers to Nearly ₹18 Lakh

The Maharashtra government has announced a substantial hike in the registration fees for VIP numbers, also known as “choice numbers."

The Maharashtra government has announced a substantial hike in the registration fees for VIP numbers, also known as “choice numbers.” The new rates, effective immediately, can reach up to nearly ₹18 lakh, approaching the cost of a mid-size SUV. This change reflects the government’s effort to capitalize on high-demand vehicle registration numbers.

Revised Fees for Popular VIP Numbers

The most coveted VIP number, “0001,” will now come with a hefty price tag. In high-demand areas such as Mumbai, Pune, and Thane, the registration fee for “0001” will rise to ₹6 lakh from the previous ₹4 lakh for four-wheelers. For two and three-wheelers, the fee will increase to ₹1 lakh, doubling from the existing ₹50,000. The new fee structure aims to regulate and monetize the demand for these prestigious numbers.

If a desired VIP number is not available in the current series and must be sourced from another series, the revised fee will be significantly higher. For four-wheeled vehicles, the cost will be ₹15 lakh, while for two and three-wheelers, it will be ₹3 lakh.

Impact on Vehicle Registration Fees

Under the new pricing, out-of-series VIP numbers can now cost up to ₹18 lakh in major cities like Mumbai and Pune, which is a notable increase from the previous fee of ₹12 lakh. This adjustment mirrors the sum paid by prominent entities like Reliance Industries in recent years for such numbers.

Transfer and Reservation Policies

In a move to benefit vehicle owners, the state government has permitted the transfer of VIP numbers to immediate family members, including spouses, sons, and daughters. This marks a shift from the prior policy that restricted such transfers.

The government has identified 240 VIP numbers in each registration series, with notable numbers such as 0009, 0099, 0999, and 9999 now carrying a revised fee of ₹2.5 lakh for four-wheelers, up from ₹1.5 lakh. For two-wheelers and three-wheelers, the fee has increased to ₹50,000 from ₹20,000.

Fees for other prominent numbers have also been revised. For 16 such numbers, the new fee is ₹1 lakh for four-wheelers (up from ₹70,000) and ₹25,000 for two-wheelers (up from ₹15,000). Another set of 49 numbers will now cost ₹70,000 for four-wheelers and ₹15,000 for two and three-wheelers.

Extended Time Frame and Government Exemptions

To accommodate vehicle owners, the government has extended the period for producing a vehicle with a reserved number from 30 days to six months. Government vehicles will also be eligible for VIP number reservations, though exemptions can be granted through special orders. These vehicles can be allotted numbers from any existing series upon payment of a fee.

Revenue Implications

The fee increase is expected to boost the revenue of the state transport department, which reported earnings of ₹139.20 crore from vehicle registration number issuances in the 2017-18 financial year. The new pricing structure aims to enhance the department’s revenue while addressing the demand for exclusive vehicle registration numbers.

Also read: Kolkata Rape-Murder: Did Dr. Sandip Ghosh Learn Of the Crime 30 Minutes Late? CBI Investigates