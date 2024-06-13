Mahatma Gandhi's Bust Cleaned by Italian Authorities After Vandalism: Indian Envoy

Indian Ambassador to Italy, Vani Rao, confirmed the recent vandalization of Mahatma Gandhi’s bust in Brindisi, southern Italy, and praised local Italian authorities for promptly cleaning it up.

In an interview with ANI, Ambassador Vani Rao stated, “The incident occurred in Brindisi, a town in southern Italy. Following the incident, Italian local authorities took swift action to clean up the bust.”

Rao further emphasized that Indian authorities swiftly raised concerns with their Italian counterparts, urging them to identify and take appropriate legal action against the perpetrators.

“We immediately conveyed our concerns to them. We have urged them to identify those responsible and proceed with legal action in accordance with local laws,” the Indian ambassador affirmed.

Earlier today, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) addressed the issue of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue being vandalized, reportedly by pro-Khalistani elements.

“We have noted the reports and have taken up the matter with the Italian authorities. We have been informed that appropriate corrective measures have already been taken,” remarked Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra during a special briefing.

Incidents of Mahatma Gandhi’s statues being vandalized abroad are unfortunately not new. Last year, a statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Simon Fraser University’s Burnaby campus in Canada’s British Columbia province was vandalized. Prior incidents also occurred in Hamilton, Ontario, and Davis, California, highlighting ongoing challenges.

Mahatma Gandhi remains a revered figure globally for his philosophy of non-violence and commitment to social justice. India continues to advocate for the protection of his memorials and symbols worldwide.