Mahavir Jayanti Today, PM Modi And Others Greets On The Occassion

Mahavir Jayanti holds significant importance within the Jain community, marking the birth anniversary of Mahavira, the final Tirthankara. Typically observed in March or April on the Gregorian calendar, this year’s auspicious occasion falls on Sunday, April 21, inviting joyous celebrations.

It serves as a moment for devout reflection and reverence towards the life and lessons of this esteemed spiritual figure. Mahavir Janma Kalyanak underscores the core principles of Dharma in Jainism, emphasizing values like Ahimsa (non-violence), Satya (truth), Asteya (non-stealing), Brahmacharya (chastity), and Aparigraha (non-attachment). For those observing this sacred day, here are some wishes and messages to honor the teachings of Sage Vardhamana.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted on X,

महावीर जयंती के पावन अवसर पर देश के समस्त परिवारजनों को मेरी अनंत शुभकामनाएं। शांति, संयम और सद्भावना से जुड़े भगवान महावीर के संदेश विकसित भारत के निर्माण में देश के लिए प्रेरणापुंज हैं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 21, 2024

Mallikarjun Kharge greets on X, “Our warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Mahavir Jayanti. Bhagwan Mahavir’s life and teachings inspire us to be compassionate and simple. His teachings show us the path to a life of happiness, contentment and selflessness.”

Our warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Mahavir Jayanti. Bhagwan Mahavir’s life and teachings inspire us to be compassionate and simple. His teachings show us the path to a life of happiness, contentment and selflessness. May this festival strengthen in one and all… pic.twitter.com/Tfzn8Q3KfI — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) April 21, 2024

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee greets on X,

Greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Mahavir Jayanti. Particular salutations to my Jain brothers and sisters. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 21, 2024

However on the occassion of Mahavir Jayanti, PM Modi will be inaugurating the ‘2550th Bagwan Mahaveer Nirvan Mahotsav’ today, at 10am at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The event will be commencing with the PM releasing a commemorative stamp and coin, followed by his address to the gathering.