Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu to Attend PM Narendra Modi's Swearing-In Ceremony in New Delhi

President Mohamed Muizzu of the Maldives has accepted an invitation to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In an attempt to strengthen the bilateral ties between India and the Maldives, President Muizzu is reported to attend Narendra Modi’s outh taking ceremany which is set to take place on June 9 over the weekend. The event, set to take place in New Delhi, will witness President Muizzu among the dignitaries celebrating Modi’s commencement of his third consecutive term in office.

According to a report from Maldivian news portal Edition.mv, President Muizzu’s participation was confirmed through Mihaaru News, its sister publication in Dhivehi. The report indicates that President Muizzu will depart for New Delhi on Saturday, accompanied by several senior officials from his government. As of now, there has been no official statement from the Maldives President’s Office confirming this trip, marking it as Muizzu’s first official visit to India since taking office.

This development follows President Muizzu’s congratulatory message to Prime Minister Modi earlier this week. On Wednesday, Muizzu extended his congratulations via a social media post, acknowledging the electoral success of Modi and his party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2024 Indian General Election.

“Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi and the BJP and BJP-led NDA, on the success in the 2024 Indian General Election, for the third consecutive term. I look forward to working together to advance our shared interests in pursuit of shared prosperity and stability for our two countries,” President Muizzu posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

This visit signifies a hopeful progression in the diplomatic relations between India and the Maldives, as both nations seek to enhance cooperation in various sectors.

