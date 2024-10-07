Home
Maldives President Muizzu Receives Ceremonial Welcome At Rashtrapati Bhavan

Following Mohammed Muizzu's arrival in India, the Maldivian president was accorded a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday. 

Following Mohammed Muizzu’s arrival in India, the Maldivian president was accorded a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi warmly welcomed President Muizzu and First Lady Sajidha Mohamed as they arrived at the presidential residence.

In addition to the ceremonial reception, President Muizzu and First Lady Sajidha Mohamed paid their respects to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. After laying a wreath at the Gandhi memorial, President Muizzu signed the visitors’ book to commemorate the occasion.

Later today, he is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Modi at Hyderabad House in the national capital.

Earlier, the Maldivian President and First Lady arrived in India on Sunday, where they were greeted by Kiriti Vardhan Singh, Union Minister of State for External Affairs. President Muizzu’s visit comes in response to an official invitation extended by President Murmu.

During his time in New Delhi, President Muizzu also met External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Sunday. During their interaction, the two leaders discussed the importance of nurturing and strengthening ties between India and the Maldives, with Jaishankar expressing his delight in welcoming President Muizzu to India.

Meanwhile, President Muizzu’s five-day visit to India is his first official bilateral trip since assuming office. This visit also marks his second trip to India this year, following his attendance at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony in June.

Must Read: Opposition Leader in the Maldives urges President Muizzu to apologize to PM Modi and the People of India

(With Inputs From ANI)

Filed under

Mohammed Muizzu Mohammed Muizzu India Visit NewsX PM Modi Rashtrapati Bhavan

