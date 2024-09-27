Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, September 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Maldives President Muizzu Denies ‘India Out’ Policy Ahead Of New Delhi’s Visit

Ahead of his visit to New Delhi, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu has recently denied claims of adhering to an ‘India Out’ policy on friday. 

Maldives President Muizzu Denies ‘India Out’ Policy Ahead Of New Delhi’s Visit

Ahead of his visit to New Delhi, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu has recently denied claims of adhering to an ‘India Out’ policy on friday.

Further, he emphasized that the archipelago faces a significant issue with the presence of foreign military forces on its territory.

Quoting Maldivian news portal adhadhu.com, Muizzu said “We have never been opposed to any particular country. This is not about ‘India Out’; the Maldives has a serious concern regarding foreign military presence.”

Later, He further asserted, that people of Maldives don’t want presence of any single foreign soldier in the country. “The people of the Maldives do not want a single foreign soldier in the country.” said Muizzu.

These lines was said, during a session of the “Dean’s Leadership Series” at Princeton University. While,  he is in the U.S. for the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Also Read: Maldivian Ministers Resign Ahead Of President Muizzu’s Upcoming Visit To India

Muizzu Takes Action Against Ministers Who Insulted Indian PM 

Additionally, Muizzu also highlighted his decision to take disciplinary action against deputy ministers who had insulted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media, remarking “No one should make such remarks. I took action against it. I will not tolerate insults towards anyone, whether they are a leader or an ordinary person. Every individual deserves respect.”

Meanwhile, tensions between India and the Maldives have escalated since Muizzu assumed the presidency last November on a platform advocating for the removal of Indian military presence. After he taking office, Muizzu formally requested that the Indian government withdraw its military personnel from the Maldives.

Must Read: India & Maldives Conduct Defence Talks At New Delhi

Later, India complied, withdrawing its military by May 10 and replacing them with civilian personnel to operate a Dornier aircraft and two helicopters.

Filed under

India Visit India-Maldives Relations Mohammed Muizzu NewsX

Also Read

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Saudi Arabia Announces Alliance To Advocate For Two-State Solution To Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Saudi Arabia Announces Alliance To Advocate For Two-State Solution To Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Air India Passenger Finds ‘Cockroach’ In food

Air India Passenger Finds ‘Cockroach’ In food

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Who Owns The Internet? Council Member At ICANN Shares Potential Dangers Of A Single Country’s Oversight | Exclusive

Who Owns The Internet? Council Member At ICANN Shares Potential Dangers Of A Single Country’s...

Entertainment

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

From Usher To Justin Bieber, Stars Are Facing Unwanted Heat In Relation To Diddy’s Sexual Assault Probe

From Usher To Justin Bieber, Stars Are Facing Unwanted Heat In Relation To Diddy’s Sexual

Is Jennifer Lopez Holding Grudges Against Former Husband Ben Affleck?

Is Jennifer Lopez Holding Grudges Against Former Husband Ben Affleck?

What Does The Latest Lawsuit Against Sean Diddy Combs Say? Rapper Faces New Allegations

What Does The Latest Lawsuit Against Sean Diddy Combs Say? Rapper Faces New Allegations

Lifestyle

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox