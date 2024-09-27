Maldives President Muizzu Denies ‘India Out’ Policy Ahead Of New Delhi’s Visit

Ahead of his visit to New Delhi, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu has recently denied claims of adhering to an ‘India Out’ policy on friday.

Further, he emphasized that the archipelago faces a significant issue with the presence of foreign military forces on its territory.

Quoting Maldivian news portal adhadhu.com, Muizzu said “We have never been opposed to any particular country. This is not about ‘India Out’; the Maldives has a serious concern regarding foreign military presence.”

Later, He further asserted, that people of Maldives don’t want presence of any single foreign soldier in the country. “The people of the Maldives do not want a single foreign soldier in the country.” said Muizzu.

These lines was said, during a session of the “Dean’s Leadership Series” at Princeton University. While, he is in the U.S. for the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Muizzu Takes Action Against Ministers Who Insulted Indian PM

Additionally, Muizzu also highlighted his decision to take disciplinary action against deputy ministers who had insulted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media, remarking “No one should make such remarks. I took action against it. I will not tolerate insults towards anyone, whether they are a leader or an ordinary person. Every individual deserves respect.”

Meanwhile, tensions between India and the Maldives have escalated since Muizzu assumed the presidency last November on a platform advocating for the removal of Indian military presence. After he taking office, Muizzu formally requested that the Indian government withdraw its military personnel from the Maldives.

Later, India complied, withdrawing its military by May 10 and replacing them with civilian personnel to operate a Dornier aircraft and two helicopters.