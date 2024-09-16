Mamata Banerjee Meets Doctors’ Demands: Kolkata Police Commissioner Set For Removal

On Monday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee declared that Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal will be dismissed from his position.

On Monday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee declared that Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal will be dismissed from his position. This decision comes after a two-hour meeting with doctors who have been protesting the rape and subsequent death of a trainee doctor at a state-run hospital in Kolkata.

Protests and Allegations Prompt Government Response

The protests, fueled by serious allegations from the victim’s family, included claims of bribery involving Goyal. In response to the public outcry and demands for accountability, Chief Minister Banerjee’s move aims to address the concerns raised by the demonstrators and restore public confidence.

