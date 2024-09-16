Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Change Mode:

Change Font Size:

Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Live Tv

Mamata Banerjee Meets Doctors’ Demands: Kolkata Police Commissioner Set For Removal

On Monday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee declared that Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal will be dismissed from his position.

Mamata Banerjee Meets Doctors’ Demands: Kolkata Police Commissioner Set For Removal

On Monday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee declared that Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal will be dismissed from his position. This decision comes after a two-hour meeting with doctors who have been protesting the rape and subsequent death of a trainee doctor at a state-run hospital in Kolkata.

Protests and Allegations Prompt Government Response

The protests, fueled by serious allegations from the victim’s family, included claims of bribery involving Goyal. In response to the public outcry and demands for accountability, Chief Minister Banerjee’s move aims to address the concerns raised by the demonstrators and restore public confidence.

ALSO READ: Jammu and Kashmir 2024 Assembly Polls: Election Overview And Key Dates

Filed under

Doctors' Demands Kolkata Police Commissioner mamata banerjee

Also Read

‘Shogun’ Sweeps Emmys With Record 18 Wins: What You Need To Know About TV’s New Phenomenon

‘Shogun’ Sweeps Emmys With Record 18 Wins: What You Need To Know About TV’s New...

Ghulam Ahmad Mir: Key Player In Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

Ghulam Ahmad Mir: Key Player In Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

First Phase Of J&K Assembly Elections: NC And PDP Rivalry Intensifies in Kashmir, BJP And Congress Compete In Jammu

First Phase Of J&K Assembly Elections: NC And PDP Rivalry Intensifies in Kashmir, BJP And...

TikTok Faces Legal Battle Over US Law That Could Force Sale By ByteDance, Its Chinese Owner

TikTok Faces Legal Battle Over US Law That Could Force Sale By ByteDance, Its Chinese...

James Cameron Secures ‘Ghosts Of Hiroshima’ And ‘Last Train From Hiroshima’ Rights, Will Tackle Project After Avatar

James Cameron Secures ‘Ghosts Of Hiroshima’ And ‘Last Train From Hiroshima’ Rights, Will Tackle Project...

Entertainment

‘Shogun’ Sweeps Emmys With Record 18 Wins: What You Need To Know About TV’s New Phenomenon

‘Shogun’ Sweeps Emmys With Record 18 Wins: What You Need To Know About TV’s New

James Cameron Secures ‘Ghosts Of Hiroshima’ And ‘Last Train From Hiroshima’ Rights, Will Tackle Project After Avatar

James Cameron Secures ‘Ghosts Of Hiroshima’ And ‘Last Train From Hiroshima’ Rights, Will Tackle Project

Janhvi Kapoor Set To Perform At IIFA Awards 2024

Janhvi Kapoor Set To Perform At IIFA Awards 2024

Ananya Panday To Light Up Nexa IIFA Awards Stage In Abu Dhabi

Ananya Panday To Light Up Nexa IIFA Awards Stage In Abu Dhabi

Kanye West Performs In China For The First Time In 16 Years, Internet Expresses Disbelief Over Country’s Rare Approval

Kanye West Performs In China For The First Time In 16 Years, Internet Expresses Disbelief

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox