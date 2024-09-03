Manipur CM Biren Singh Denounces Recent Act of Terrorism & Violence

In response to the recent surge of violence in Manipur, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has strongly condemned the latest acts of terrorism and unrest affecting the state.

In response to the recent surge of violence in Manipur, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has strongly condemned the latest acts of terrorism and unrest affecting the state.

In a statement on X, Singh said, “The use of drones to bomb civilians and security forces is a blatant act of terrorism. We strongly denounce these cowardly acts. The Manipur state government will address such terrorism with the utmost seriousness and respond appropriately.”

Further, the chief minister also for a unified stance against violence, hate, and division, stressing that the people of Manipur must come together to oppose separatism.

Dropping of bombs on civilian population and security forces by using drones is an act of terrorism and I condemn such cowardly acts in the strongest terms. Manipur state government takes such unprovoked assault with utmost seriousness and will take up necessary response to… — N. Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) September 3, 2024

This statement followed a reported attack by Kuki militants on Koutruk villagers on Sunday. Congress MP A. Bimol Akoijam criticizing law enforcement agencies and the armed forces, alleging their failure to prevent the violence.

Also Read: Manipur Violence: Intermittent Firing in Manipur as Kuki Militants Launch RPG Attack

Moreover, he also questioned the accountability of the Government of India for the deaths and destruction caused.

Earlier on Monday, Manipur Police confirmed that a similar drone bombing attack in Senjam Chirang Maning Leikai, Imphal West District, had injured three civilians. In response, security forces were deployed to repel the attack.

Must Read: Indian-Origin Professor In UK Accused Of Inciting Ethnic Violence In Manipur

(With Inputs From ANI)