Tuesday, September 3, 2024

Manipur CM Biren Singh Denounces Recent Act of Terrorism & Violence

In response to the recent surge of violence in Manipur, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has strongly condemned the latest acts of terrorism and unrest affecting the state.

Manipur CM Biren Singh Denounces Recent Act of Terrorism & Violence

In response to the recent surge of violence in Manipur, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has strongly condemned the latest acts of terrorism and unrest affecting the state.

In a statement on X, Singh said, “The use of drones to bomb civilians and security forces is a blatant act of terrorism. We strongly denounce these cowardly acts. The Manipur state government will address such terrorism with the utmost seriousness and respond appropriately.”

Further, the chief minister also for a unified stance against violence, hate, and division, stressing that the people of Manipur must come together to oppose separatism.

This statement followed a reported attack by Kuki militants on Koutruk villagers on Sunday. Congress MP A. Bimol Akoijam criticizing law enforcement agencies and the armed forces, alleging their failure to prevent the violence.

Also Read: Manipur Violence: Intermittent Firing in Manipur as Kuki Militants Launch RPG Attack

Moreover, he also questioned the accountability of the Government of India for the deaths and destruction caused.

Earlier on Monday, Manipur Police confirmed that a similar drone bombing attack in Senjam Chirang Maning Leikai, Imphal West District, had injured three civilians. In response, security forces were deployed to repel the attack.

Must Read: Indian-Origin Professor In UK Accused Of Inciting Ethnic Violence In Manipur

(With Inputs From ANI)

Tags:

Drone Attack At Manipur manipur violence n biren singh NewsX
addBlock

Recent Post

Premier Energies IPO Delivers Big: Investors Double Their Money as Shares Surge Beyond Grey Market Predictions

Premier Energies IPO Delivers Big: Investors Double Their Money as Shares Surge Beyond Grey Market...

UP: Another Wolf Attack In Bahraich!! Five-Year-Old Girl Injured, Search Ongoing

UP: Another Wolf Attack In Bahraich!! Five-Year-Old Girl Injured, Search Ongoing

12% Surge In Recruitment At IIT Bombay, Lowest Package Offered Is 4 Lakhs

12% Surge In Recruitment At IIT Bombay, Lowest Package Offered Is 4 Lakhs

Supreme Court Condemns Lawyer Strikes; A Stern Warning to Faizabad Bar Association

Supreme Court Condemns Lawyer Strikes; A Stern Warning to Faizabad Bar Association

3 Indian Coast Guard Members Missing After Helicopter Emergency Landing in Arabian Sea

3 Indian Coast Guard Members Missing After Helicopter Emergency Landing in Arabian Sea

Heavy Rains Devastate Andhra Pradesh and Telangana: 31 Dead, 4.5 Lakh Displaced

Heavy Rains Devastate Andhra Pradesh and Telangana: 31 Dead, 4.5 Lakh Displaced

Indian Envoy Highlights India-Brunei’s Civilizational Ties Ahead of PM’s Visit

Indian Envoy Highlights India-Brunei’s Civilizational Ties Ahead of PM’s Visit

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox