Manipur Violence: Intermittent Firing in Manipur as Kuki Militants Launch RPG Attack

Intermittent firing erupted at 5:30 a.m. today in the region between Imphal West district’s Sekmai and Kangpokpi district’s Phailen village, according to sources. The state government has directed the police chief to initiate combing operations along the foothills to address the escalating violence.

Unprecedented Attack in Koutruk

In a statement, the Manipur Police reported an unprecedented attack in Koutruk, where alleged Kuki militants used high-tech drones to deploy numerous rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs). The police noted, “The involvement of highly trained professionals, possibly with technical expertise and support, cannot be ruled out. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and the police are prepared to respond to any contingency that may arise.”

A senior police officer confirmed that the drones dropped at least seven explosives targeting houses in Koutruk village, situated approximately 20 km northwest of Imphal. Visuals from Koutruk this morning revealed that several houses and vehicles, including a construction truck, were set on fire on Sunday night.

Residents Displaced and Shelters Provided

Residents of Koutruk have sought refuge in a local school. They reported that the attackers’ strategy involved forcing villagers from their homes through continuous firing before setting their houses ablaze at night.

Heightened Security Measures

The Director General of Police has instructed all district Superintendents of Police to remain on high alert and to commence combing operations in the foothills. This directive comes amid rising concerns over security in the region.

Casualties and Community Tensions

The attack resulted in the death of a 31-year-old woman from the Meitei community, with her 12-year-old daughter among the ten injured. The injuries also included two policemen and a local TV reporter. The Kuki tribes predominantly inhabit Kangpokpi district and the surrounding hills, while the Meiteis are mainly located in the Imphal valley, including Sekmai.

Allegations and Political Repercussions

Kuki civil society groups have alleged that the Meiteis initiated the violence by firing on Kuki villages in Kangpokpi. These accusations follow recent revelations, including purported audio tapes of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, which Kuki groups claim demonstrate that Singh instigated the ongoing Manipur crisis. The state government has dismissed these tapes as “doctored.”

In a related development, Manipur Congress vice president Lamtinthang Haokip, a member of the Kuki tribe, reported on X that an attempted ambush between the Leimakhong and Kangchup routes was thwarted by Kuki village volunteers, leading to an exchange of gunfire.

Ongoing Crisis and Government Response

The situation remains volatile as the state government and security forces grapple with the escalating conflict. The deployment of drones and the use of RPGs signal a high level of coordination and technological sophistication among the militants.