Saturday, September 21, 2024
Manipur on High Alert Following Infiltration of 900 Militants from Myanmar

Manipur is currently under high alert as approximately 900 Kuki militants have reportedly infiltrated the state from Myanmar, a situation confirmed by Kuldiep Singh, the Security Advisor to the Chief Minister. This alarming development has escalated security concerns in the region, prompting immediate action from state authorities.

Intelligence Reports Indicate Imminent Attack

According to intelligence reports, these militants are allegedly planning a significant attack on September 28. In light of this intelligence, a high-level Strategic Operation Group meeting was convened, bringing together essential security personnel from the Army, Assam Rifles, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) regarding this infiltration. The primary focus of this meeting was to formulate an effective response to the emerging threat.

Heightened Security Measures Implemented

In anticipation of potential violence, security has been drastically increased in border districts, particularly Pherzawl, Churachandpur, and Kamjong. Security forces are intensively monitoring areas that are vulnerable to militant activity, aiming to prevent any escalations in violence and ensure the safety of local residents.

ALSO READ:  PM Modi Attends National ‘PM Vishwakarma’ Programme Exhibition In Wardha

Police Seize Cache of Weapons

In a related and significant development, the Manipur Police have successfully intercepted a major arms smuggling operation. During a targeted operation in Samulamlan, Churachandpur District, police seized a substantial cache of sophisticated weaponry intended for militant groups. The recovered items include:

  • 1 improvised rocket shell
  • 3 live rocket head ammunitions of various sizes
  • 3 improvised mortars
  • 3 anti-riot stun shells
  • 1 stun grenade

These seizures follow specific intelligence inputs, underscoring the ongoing efforts to disrupt the supply chains of illegal arms in the region.

Community Vigilance Encouraged

In light of the rising tensions, authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities. Community cooperation is seen as vital in maintaining peace and security, and residents are encouraged to take an active role in ensuring the safety of their neighborhoods.

As the situation develops, the focus remains on mitigating threats from militant infiltration and preventing any potential acts of violence, ensuring that the safety of Manipur’s citizens is prioritized.

