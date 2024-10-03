Home
Thursday, October 3, 2024
Manipur: Violence Erupts In Ukhrul, Mob Loots Police Station

A violent incident unfolded in Ukhrul, Manipur, as a mob stormed a police station, leading to the looting of firearms amidst escalating tensions between two groups.

Manipur: Violence Erupts In Ukhrul, Mob Loots Police Station

A violent incident unfolded in Ukhrul, Manipur, as a mob stormed a police station, leading to the looting of firearms amidst escalating tensions between two groups. The clash, which erupted on Wednesday over a dispute related to land cleaning as part of the ‘Swachhata Abhiyan’ initiative, resulted in three fatalities and left 20 others injured.

Officials reported that the violence began when members of the Naga community engaged in a confrontation over the disputed land. The situation intensified, culminating in the mob’s attack on the police station located in Wino Bazar. Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos as young men, primarily from the area, forced their way into the station, managing to seize weapons from law enforcement personnel.

The exact number and types of firearms taken during the incident remain unclear, as investigations are ongoing.

MUST READ: Former CM Baghel Defends Congress’s Role In Patriotism

However, unofficial reports suggest that among the looted weapons were AK-47s and INSAS rifles, raising concerns about the potential escalation of violence in an already tense environment.

In response to the outbreak of violence, local authorities imposed prohibitory orders and suspended mobile internet services in Ukhrul to prevent the situation from deteriorating further. This measure aims to curb the spread of misinformation and maintain order in the community.

Historically, incidents of police station attacks and arms looting have occurred in Manipur, often involving the Meitei and Kuki communities. However, this event marks a significant shift, as it is reportedly the first time a police station has been breached in a predominantly Naga area. This development underscores the rising tensions in the region, which has been grappling with ethnic strife.

As authorities work to assess the situation and restore peace, there are growing calls for dialogue and reconciliation among the affected communities to address the underlying issues contributing to the violence. The state government is under pressure to take decisive action to prevent further clashes and ensure the safety of its citizens.

ALSO READ: Badlapur Sexual Assault: Two Accused Arrested By Thane Crime Branch

Filed under

Manipur police station attack Manipur Unrest Mob loots arms Police station raid Ukhrul violence

