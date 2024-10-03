Home
Thursday, October 3, 2024
Two Meitei Youths Freed in Militant Swap in Manipur

In a tense development in Kangpokpi district, two Meitei youths who had been abducted by militants were safely released on Thursday. Their freedom came as part of a deal that saw the exchange of 11 Kuki individuals. This incident follows the Meitei group’s Joint Action Committee’s (JAC) call for a shutdown in protest of the kidnapping, which took place on Wednesday.

Government Coordination Leads to Safe Return

Manipur’s Chief Minister, N Biren Singh, took to X (formerly Twitter) to confirm the news of the youths’ release. “The two young men abducted in Kangpokpi on 27th September 2024 have been safely brought back to the custody of Manipur Police. I sincerely appreciate everyone from both the state and central government who worked tirelessly to ensure their safe return. Your efforts are deeply valued,” he wrote, thanking all parties involved in resolving the situation.

Filed under

Joint Action Committee (JAC) Kangpokpi dsitrict MANIPUR Meitei youths Militant swap

