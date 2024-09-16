Home
Assam Police's Special Task Force has apprehended a crucial suspect involved in a series of sabotage activities amidst Manipur violence.

Manipur Violence: Key Suspect Arrested in Manipur Sabotage Case: Assam Police Take Action

Assam Police’s Special Task Force (STF) has apprehended a crucial suspect involved in a series of sabotage activities. The suspect, identified as LS Yosef Chongloi, aged 34, was arrested on Friday in Guwahati.

Chongloi, a native of Churachandpur district in Manipur, is believed to be a high-ranking member of the United Kuki National Army (UKNA), a militant group active in the region. Authorities have described him as the “self-styled Finance Secretary” of the UKNA. He is suspected of orchestrating multiple acts of sabotage in both Manipur and the bordering areas of Assam.

Connection to Violent Acts

The UKNA, the militant group Chongloi is allegedly associated with, is not a party to the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement in Manipur. Chongloi is accused of being involved in several high-profile sabotage activities, including:

  • A bomb attack in April that destroyed a crucial bridge on National Highway-2 in Saparmeina, Manipur.
  • An armed assault on a convoy of the 10th Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in the Tamenglong district, targeting key infrastructure and security forces in the region.

Previous Service and Dismissal

Manipur Police, in collaboration with Assam counterparts, confirmed Chongloi’s arrest and have expanded their investigation into his activities. It has been revealed that Chongloi previously served in the Village Defence Force (VDF) in Manipur. However, he was dismissed from his position in June 2022 following an extended period of unauthorized absence.

Authorities also noted that Chongloi had been linked to a controversial Facebook profile where he was seen in a Manipur Police uniform. Despite this, the current confirmation of his dismissal clarifies his lack of official capacity at the time of his alleged activities.

Intensified Search Operations

Following Chongloi’s arrest, search operations have been intensified across Manipur. Central agencies, along with local security forces, have conducted raids in several areas. The Manipur Police reported significant findings during these raids, including:

  • A pistol
  • Live ammunition
  • Homemade bombs
  • Communication equipment

These weapons and explosives were discovered in Mongbung village, located in the Jiribam district near the Assam-Manipur border.

Filed under

LS Yosef Chongloi manipur violence Special Task Force (STF) United Kuki National Army (UKNA) Village Defence Force (VDF)

