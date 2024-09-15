The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader's announcement has set the stage for a significant political shift. Kejriwal indicated that a new Chief Minister from his party will be appointed following his resignation

In a dramatic turn of events, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced his resignation from the top post at a party meeting this afternoon, just two days after being granted bail and walking out of prison. “Two days later, I will resign as Chief Minister. I will not return to that chair until the people deliver their verdict. While elections in Delhi are still months away, I have received justice from the courts; now I seek justice from the people. I will resume my position only after receiving a mandate from the electorate,” Kejriwal declared.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader’s announcement has set the stage for a significant political shift. Kejriwal indicated that a new Chief Minister from his party will be appointed following his resignation. He emphasized his intention to seek public support, stating, “I want to ask the people of Delhi—am I innocent or guilty? If you believe I have served you well, vote for me.” He also called for the Delhi Assembly elections, scheduled for February, to be advanced to November to coincide with the elections in Maharashtra.

In his speech, Kejriwal did not hold back in his critique of the Narendra Modi government, accusing it of being more dictatorial than the British colonial administration. He expressed his desire to defend democracy by not resigning under duress and urged leaders from non-BJP parties to resist resigning when faced with legal challenges.

Responding to Kejriwal’s announcement, BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana speaking exclusively on NewsX, questioned the timing and authenticity of the resignation. “Why wait 48 hours? He should resign immediately. This seems like a dramatization. If he is unable to perform his duties, what is the point of holding the position?” Khurana remarked. He further stated, “The BJP is prepared for elections, whether they are held today or tomorrow. We are confident of reclaiming power in Delhi after 25 years.”

Delhi Congress also weighed in on the resignation, with Delhi Congress Chief Devendra Yadav welcoming the move but criticizing the delay. “It would have been more effective if he had resigned during the floods and water shortages in Delhi. I hope the city will soon have a new Chief Minister who is actively engaged in governance,” Yadav said.

As the political landscape in Delhi shifts with Kejriwal’s impending resignation, the focus will now be on the appointment of a new Chief Minister and the forthcoming elections, which are expected to be closely contested.