Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Change Mode:

Change Font Size:

Sunday, September 15, 2024
Live Tv

BJP Questions Kejriwal, ‘Why Not Today?’ On His Resignation in 2 Days | Harish Khurana On NewsX

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader's announcement has set the stage for a significant political shift. Kejriwal indicated that a new Chief Minister from his party will be appointed following his resignation

BJP Questions Kejriwal, ‘Why Not Today?’ On His Resignation in 2 Days | Harish Khurana On NewsX

In a dramatic turn of events, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced his resignation from the top post at a party meeting this afternoon, just two days after being granted bail and walking out of prison. “Two days later, I will resign as Chief Minister. I will not return to that chair until the people deliver their verdict. While elections in Delhi are still months away, I have received justice from the courts; now I seek justice from the people. I will resume my position only after receiving a mandate from the electorate,” Kejriwal declared.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader’s announcement has set the stage for a significant political shift. Kejriwal indicated that a new Chief Minister from his party will be appointed following his resignation. He emphasized his intention to seek public support, stating, “I want to ask the people of Delhi—am I innocent or guilty? If you believe I have served you well, vote for me.” He also called for the Delhi Assembly elections, scheduled for February, to be advanced to November to coincide with the elections in Maharashtra.

Also Read: Who Will Be The New Chief Minister Of Delhi? Arvind Kejriwal Announces Resignation

In his speech, Kejriwal did not hold back in his critique of the Narendra Modi government, accusing it of being more dictatorial than the British colonial administration. He expressed his desire to defend democracy by not resigning under duress and urged leaders from non-BJP parties to resist resigning when faced with legal challenges.

Responding to Kejriwal’s announcement, BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana speaking exclusively on NewsX, questioned the timing and authenticity of the resignation. “Why wait 48 hours? He should resign immediately. This seems like a dramatization. If he is unable to perform his duties, what is the point of holding the position?” Khurana remarked. He further stated, “The BJP is prepared for elections, whether they are held today or tomorrow. We are confident of reclaiming power in Delhi after 25 years.”

Delhi Congress also weighed in on the resignation, with Delhi Congress Chief Devendra Yadav welcoming the move but criticizing the delay. “It would have been more effective if he had resigned during the floods and water shortages in Delhi. I hope the city will soon have a new Chief Minister who is actively engaged in governance,” Yadav said.

As the political landscape in Delhi shifts with Kejriwal’s impending resignation, the focus will now be on the appointment of a new Chief Minister and the forthcoming elections, which are expected to be closely contested.

Filed under

AAP arvind kejriwal BJP On Kejriwal's Resignation BJP Spokesperson Harish Khurana delhi cm Harish Khurana On NewsX Who Is The New Delhi CM

Also Read

Kejriwal Demands November 2024 Delhi Elections, Vows To Accept CM Role Only With People’s Approval

Kejriwal Demands November 2024 Delhi Elections, Vows To Accept CM Role Only With People’s Approval

Several Dead In English Channel Crossing Attempt From France, Authorities Report

Several Dead In English Channel Crossing Attempt From France, Authorities Report

EU Launches Salvage Operation for Stricken Oil Tanker in Red Sea Amid Rising Tensions

EU Launches Salvage Operation for Stricken Oil Tanker in Red Sea Amid Rising Tensions

Livpure Eying Over 1mn Subscriptions Within 4 Years

Livpure Eying Over 1mn Subscriptions Within 4 Years

Central Israel Hit By Missile From Yemen, Triggers Air Raid Sirens

Central Israel Hit By Missile From Yemen, Triggers Air Raid Sirens

Entertainment

Justin Timberlake Pleads Guilty to Impaired Driving in New York

Justin Timberlake Pleads Guilty to Impaired Driving in New York

Britney Spears’ Ex Sam Asghari Sparks Dating Rumors With THIS Woman

Britney Spears’ Ex Sam Asghari Sparks Dating Rumors With THIS Woman

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 Couples: Professional Each Celebrity Will Dance With Revealed

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 Couples: Professional Each Celebrity Will Dance With Revealed

Tommy Cash: Country Musician, Younger Brother Of Music Icon Johnny Cash Dies At 84

Tommy Cash: Country Musician, Younger Brother Of Music Icon Johnny Cash Dies At 84

Jana Kramer Reveals Her New Single ‘Warrior’ Is Inspired By Husband Alan Russell

Jana Kramer Reveals Her New Single ‘Warrior’ Is Inspired By Husband Alan Russell

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox