Massive Fire Devastates Kashmere Gate Metro Police Station in Delhi

A devastating fire broke out at the Kashmere Gate Metro police station in Delhi late last night, leaving the facility in ruins. The incident, which occurred around 12:45 am, was promptly reported to the Delhi Fire Department.

At least 12 fire brigade vehicles were swiftly dispatched to the scene to combat the blaze. Despite the rapid response, the fire spread quickly, engulfing the entire police station and destroying everything from the record room to cupboards, barracks, and crucial files. The Kashmere Gate Metro police station also houses the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Metro.

According to police reports, there were no casualties or injuries resulting from the fire. However, the blaze led to the complete destruction of numerous documents and other essential items stored within the station.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined, and a thorough investigation has been launched to uncover the origin of the blaze. Authorities are examining the scene to gather evidence and ascertain the circumstances that led to the fire.

The Delhi Police have assured the public that measures will be taken to ensure the security and safety of other stations and public facilities. They have also requested anyone with information related to the incident to come forward.

