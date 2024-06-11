Massive Fire Erupts in Central Kolkata Restaurant on Park Street, No Casualties Reported

A massive fire in a restaurant in Central Kolkata area of Park Street caused alarm among the locals on Tuesday. The fire erupted at around 10:50am. The locals were quick to notice the blaze and alert the fire department which promptly got into action as they dispatched at least nine fire trucks with the aim to distinguish the fire. In addition, a disaster management team has also been deployed to the site of the incident. Fortunately, there have been no reports of casualties so far.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Fire breaks out at a restaurant in Park Street, Kolkata. Several fire tenders have reached the spot to extinguish the fire. Details awaited pic.twitter.com/KrnnMCZGnO — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2024

The fire was reported to have originated a restauranted that was next to a multi- story building on Park Street which drew a lot of attention to the disruption as residents and office workers in the nearby areas evacuated onto the street out of concern.

The firefighters have been working to manage the situation and bring the fire under control. However, the efforts are still underway.

