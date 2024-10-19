Home
Saturday, October 19, 2024
Mathura Police Suspend Officers Following Viral Video of Lawrence Bishnoi's Sharpshooter

The video showed Yogesh speaking to reporters while in police custody at the Refinery police station, raising concerns about police protocol and transparency.

Mathura Police Suspend Officers Following Viral Video of Lawrence Bishnoi’s Sharpshooter

In a significant development, Mathura Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shailesh Pandey has suspended three police personnel after a video surfaced featuring Yogesh, a sharpshooter affiliated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The video showed Yogesh speaking to reporters while in police custody at the Refinery police station, raising concerns about police protocol and transparency.

During the interview, Yogesh claimed that the recent encounter he experienced in Mathura was staged. He also commented on the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddiqui, who was shot dead in Mumbai, prompting further scrutiny into the circumstances surrounding both incidents.

The suspended officers include Sub-Inspector Ramsanehi, Head Constable Vipin, and Constable Sanjay, all assigned to the Refinery police station. SSP Pandey emphasized the need for accountability within the force, stating that the conduct displayed in the video was unacceptable.

Yogesh was apprehended in a joint operation conducted by the Delhi Special Cell and Mathura Police. He is wanted in connection with the murder of Nadir Shah, a 35-year-old gym owner who was shot dead in South Delhi on September 12. SSP Pandey confirmed that Yogesh was injured during the encounter.

In related news, security measures have been heightened at the residence of Bollywood actor Salman Khan following the receipt of fresh death threats demanding an extortion payment of ₹5 crore. The threats were communicated via WhatsApp to the Mumbai Traffic Police, with the sender claiming to have ties to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The threatening message warned Khan that failure to comply with the demand could jeopardize his life, stating, “If Salman Khan wants to stay alive and end his enmity with Lawrence Bishnoi, he will have to pay ₹5 crore. If the money is not given, Salman Khan’s condition will be worse than Baba Siddique’s.”

This escalation in threats comes in the wake of the assassination of Baba Siddique, which occurred outside his office on October 12. The police have ramped up efforts to locate those responsible for the murder, issuing a lookout circular for Shubham Lonkar and two other suspects, Shiv Kumar Gautam and Zeeshan Akhtar, who are believed to be attempting to flee to Nepal.

The incidents underscore the ongoing violence linked to gang rivalries and raise concerns about the safety of public figures in the region. As investigations continue, authorities are determined to bring those responsible for these threats and crimes to justice.

