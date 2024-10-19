Manipur Violence: School Burnt By Unidentified Assailants

This act of arson has intensified the already volatile atmosphere in Manipur.

In a distressing incident, Blooming School, a well-regarded educational institution located in Kalinagar Hmar Veng, Jiribam, was set ablaze by unidentified assailants around 4:10 AM on Friday. This act of arson has intensified the already volatile atmosphere in Manipur.

Owned by Rev. Benjamin Shakum, a prominent community leader known for his commitment to education and social service, the school has sustained significant damage. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident.

Rev. Shakum expressed profound sorrow over the destruction of his school, which he has operated since 1997. He highlighted the institution’s track record of academic excellence, noting that it had never recorded a failure in the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examinations. He emphasized that Blooming School has always been a welcoming space for students from various backgrounds, including many from the Meitei community.

Describing the attack as a grievous assault not only on the school but also on the ideals of unity and progress, Rev. Shakum condemned the act of violence, stating that it deepens misunderstandings and fuels conflict. He urged authorities to identify the culprits and address the damage caused.

The Hmar Inpui General Headquarters denounced the arson as an attack on a vital educational institution serving all communities in Jiribam. The Blooming Flower Children’s Foundation School has been temporarily closed due to the violence and has since been repurposed as a duty center by security forces.

Reports indicate that the attack occurred when no one was present, raising concerns that Rev. Shakum had previously voiced regarding the school’s safety. Allegations suggest that radical Meitei groups orchestrated the attack as part of a broader agenda to undermine the Hmar community in Jiribam. These groups have called for immediate action from authorities to stabilize the area and protect the community.

The Hmar Village Volunteers (HVVs) expressed their concern about the attack, noting that it threatens the peace in the region. Despite ongoing conflicts since May 3, 2023, the Kuki-Zomi-Hmar tribes have largely refrained from retaliatory violence, even after suffering attacks that included the burning of homes and churches, as well as the murder of Bosco Seigoulen Singson.

In a stern ultimatum, the HVVs demanded that all Meitei individuals, along with police and Central Forces in the Barak Circle, vacate the area by sunset on October 18, 2024. They warned that failure to comply would result in consequences for which they would take sole responsibility.

The Kuki Inpi of Jiribam, Tamenglong, and Noney expressed their dismay over the attack, labeling it a crime against humanity and a setback for the region’s youth. They criticized local authorities for inadequate security measures and called for swift action to hold the perpetrators accountable.

The All Jiribam Tribal Union joined the chorus of voices urging for unity, love, and mutual respect among all communities in the district. They lamented the ongoing violence, invoking a sense of divine justice, and urged everyone to refrain from escalating the situation.

As tensions rise in Jiribam, the prospect of peace and stability appears uncertain, with increasing calls for justice and efforts to prevent further violence in this fragile environment.

