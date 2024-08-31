Saturday, August 31, 2024

Meenu Malhotra Becomes UK’s First Honorary Consul Of Newcastle

Recently, Indian High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami has appointed Meenu Malhotra as the inaugural Honorary Consul of Newcastle.

This appointment event took place at the Hilton Gateshead Hotel and was attended by notable figures such as Sunil Kant Munjal, Chairman of Hero Enterprise, and former Minister for Pensions, Employment, and Transport Guy Opperman.

Newly appointed honorary consul Malhotra highlighted that the new India House will represent the High Commission in London.  Further, he also underscored the potential for collaboration between the North East of England and India, saying “The work begins now. The new India House will support our community and represent our High Commission in London. There is significant potential for synergy between our region and India.”

Also Read: Bharti Global to Acquire 24.5% Stake in BT Group, Strengthening India-UK Telecom Ties

He also added “Residents of North East England will no longer need to travel to London for consular services. We will address their needs and provide advice locally. We encourage everyone to visit and engage with our office, which will bridge a longstanding gap.”

Talking about the role with ANI Doraiswami explained, “The role of an honorary consul is to leverage the extensive network and relationships Meenu Malhotra has established, not only through his business but also as an Indian community member in the region.”

He further noted, “An honorary consulate offers a practical and cost-effective way to build relationships, given the limitations on the number of full-fledged consulates we can establish.”

Must Read: Sir Keir Starmer Meets German Chancellor Olaf Scholz: UK To Restore “Broken Relationships” With European Neighbours

(With Inputs From ANI) 

