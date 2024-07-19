Microsoft Outage: Global Outage Causes Delays at Indian Airports: Civil Aviation Minister Assures Passengers of Swift Resolution

A global Microsoft cloud outage has led to unexpected delays at Indian airports, prompting the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to take immediate action to manage the situation. Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu has assured passengers that all necessary steps are being taken to ensure minimal disruption and maintain operational continuity through manual methods.

Minister Naidu stated, “I have directed airport authorities and airlines to be compassionate and provide extra seating, water, and food for passengers affected by delays. We understand your concerns and are working tirelessly to ensure your safe and swift travel. Your patience and cooperation are greatly appreciated.”

In response to the outage, the Ministry of Civil Aviation and AAI have implemented manual backup systems to maintain smooth airport operations. Passengers are advised to cooperate with airport staff during this period of disruption. The Ministry is committed to minimizing inconvenience and ensuring the well-being of all travelers.

The terminal operations team is working closely with airlines and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to ensure minimal disruption to passengers. Additionally, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with airlines to ensure that all safety and procedural measures are adhered to.

Minister Naidu emphasized the importance of maintaining clear communication with passengers. “We have instructed all airlines and airport authorities to keep passengers informed about their flight status and provide necessary assistance,” he said.

Also read: Global Microsoft Outage Causes Widespread Disruptions Across Multiple Sectors

To address the challenges posed by the outage, several additional measures have been implemented:

Enhanced Communication: Regular updates on flight statuses will be provided to keep passengers informed. Increased Support: Extra staff has been deployed to assist passengers and address their concerns. Amenities Provision: Airports are offering additional seating, water, and food to ensure passenger comfort.

The Ministry and AAI are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with Microsoft for a swift resolution. Passengers are encouraged to remain patient and follow the instructions provided by airport staff. Further updates will be provided as the situation evolves, ensuring that travelers are kept informed of any developments.