Mohan Charan Majhi Gearing Up To Take Oath as Odisha Chief Minister with Focus on State's Pride

Mohan Charan Majhi, a four-time MLA, is set to take oath as the Chief Minister of Odisha on Wednesday evening. He promises to prioritize the protection of Odisha’s ‘Asmita’ (pride). The ceremony will be attended by numerous dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Before the swearing-in ceremony, Majhi emphasized that protecting Odisha’s pride will be a top priority for the new administration. He stated, “The first job after taking the oath is to work to protect Odisha’s pride.”

Joining Majhi in the new government are two deputy chief ministers, first-time MLA Pravati Parida and veteran legislator Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo. Their inclusion in the government is expected to bring in a blend of a new perspective and an experienced leadership into the administration.

Earlier on Wednesday, Majhi, along with his deputy CM-designates, paid their homage to notable figures in Odisha’s history and met members of the Santali community in a traditional ceremony.

Mohan Charan Majhi took the opportunity to highlight the commitment of the newly formed government which is aimed at fulfilling the promises that were made by Prime Minister Modi, including addressing the issues faced by marginalized communities. He said, “Our government will work to fulfill Modi’s guarantees and resolve the problems of marginalized people.”

The ceremony, held at Janata Maidan, will see tight security arrangements. “We have made full security arrangements. We have two terminals for dignitaries, including the Prime Minister. The force is ready with separate arrangements for all VIPs,” said SP Berhampur Sarthak Sarangi.

Deputy CM-designate Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo reiterated the government’s commitment to starting work immediately. “Our work starts from point zero. The moment we finish our oath, we will start working on the promises made to the people through our election manifesto,” Deo told ANI.

The new cabinet will include a mix of seasoned and new legislators from the BJP, with a total of 78 seats won in the Odisha assembly. Majhi, belonging to the Santali tribe and hailing from Keonjhar district, was elected leader of the BJP legislature party on Tuesday. His political journey began as a sarpanch in 1997 which unfolded into multiple terms as an MLA and and bagged him various roles in the BJD-BJP coalition government.

Majhi’s swearing-in ceremony is set to commence at 5:00 pm and PM Modi is scheduled to arrive in Bhubaneswar at 2:30 pm.

