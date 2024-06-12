Superstar Rajinikanth and Actor Chiranjeevi Attend Chandrababu Naidu's Swearing-In Ceremony as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister

Superstar Rajinikanth along with actor Chiranjeevi graced the swearing-in ceremony of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh with their presence on Wednesday. The high-profile event which was held at Kesarapalli IT Park in Gannavaram Mandal was turned into a star-studded event with the presence of the two.

The duo, both clad in traditional white outfits, were seen mingling with dignitaries and guests including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They had received a warm welcome from actor-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna, who also engaged with Union Ministers Chirag Paswan and Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu. On stage, Balakrishna had a conversation with former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, adding to the convivial atmosphere of the event.

N Chandrababu Naidu took his oath of office in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other Union Ministers, including Amit Shah, JP Nadda, and Nitin Gadkari. This marks Naidu’s fourth term as Chief Minister and his second tenure since the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014. His extensive political career saw him first assume the role in 1995, leading the state until 2004 for a continuous nine-year period. He later returned as Chief Minister of the newly bifurcated Andhra Pradesh in 2014, serving until 2019.

The ceremony was also attended by Naidu’s son and TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh, Union Minister Rammohan Naidu, and a host of other prominent figures, including actors Chiranjeevi and Rajinikanth, and Nandamuri Balakrishna.

The TDP, under Naidu’s leadership, formed a formidable alliance with the BJP and Janasena Party to secure a sweeping victory in both the Assembly and parliamentary elections. Naidu was unanimously elected leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Andhra Legislative Assembly during a meeting held on Tuesday, involving legislators from TDP, Janasena Party, and BJP.

The TDP commands a significant majority in the 175-member Andhra Pradesh Assembly, holding 135 seats. Its allies, the Janasena Party and BJP, hold 21 and 8 seats respectively. The opposition YSR Congress Party is left with a mere 11 seats.

