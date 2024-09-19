Home
Thursday, September 19, 2024
MP CM Orders Stritct Action Against Rape Of Three Year Old By Her School Teacher

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav condemned the sexual harassment case of a three-and-a-half-year-old girl by her school teacher in Bhopal and ordered to take strict action against the accused.

CM Yadav posted a video on his official X handle on Wednesday and wrote, “A case of rape of a three-year-old girl by a school teacher in Bhopal has come to my notice. I have instructed to take strict action. Along with this I will try to get the justice served in this case through a special court. This act is extremely disgusting, shameful, and condemnable.”

“A case of rape of a three-year-old girl by her school teacher in Bhopal has come to my notice. The accused has been identified as Kasim Rehan who was posted in the school. I condemned this incident, and have directed to take strict action into the matter. I have also instructed the chief secretary to try to hear the matter into a special court and serve justice,” CM Yadav said in the video.
Earlier in the day, Bhopal Commissioner of Police (CP), Harinarayanchari Mishra said that a school teacher was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a three-and-half-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh’s capital Bhopal.

“A complaint was filed in the Kamla Nagar police station regarding sexual harassment with a 3.5-year-old girl. Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case against the accused under section 74 and 75 of Bharatiya Nyay Sahita (BNS) and POCSO act. The accused in the incident is the teacher of the school where the girl studies. He was identified and has been arrested by the police,” Mishra told ANI.

“The family members complained about the matter to the police, the team investigated the matter and arrested the accused. Since the age of the victim is quite less, it took a bit of time to know the incident but as soon as the police received the complaint, it immediately swung into action and arrested the accused. The accused has been identified as Kasim Rehan,” he added.

 

