MUDA Scam: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Faces Prosecution; State Cabinet and Party Leadership Stand Firm in Support

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah finds himself at the center of a significant legal and political storm as the state grapples with the fallout from the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam allegations. On Saturday, in a brief yet firm statement, Siddaramaiah affirmed that the entire state cabinet and the broader party leadership are standing solidly behind him amidst the growing pressure.

“The entire Cabinet, party high command, all MLAs, MLCs, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs are with me…,” Siddaramaiah stated, addressing the media. His words echoed a strong message of unity and resolve from the ruling party, indicating that they are preparing for a formidable defense against the allegations.

The situation escalated when Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot granted permission to prosecute Siddaramaiah, as confirmed by sources within the Raj Bhavan. The decision has sparked a political firestorm, with the state government announcing its intention to challenge the Governor’s actions in the High Court. Siddaramaiah, however, has remained steadfast in his defense, asserting that “everything was done according to the law.”

Also Read: Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: Union Minister Criticizes Mamta Banerjee For Creating Distraction From The Case

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar voiced unwavering support for Siddaramaiah, stating that the government and party machinery would fully back the Chief Minister in the legal battle ahead. “We stand with CM Siddaramaiah. The party, the high command, the entire state, and the Cabinet stand with him. We will fight it legally and we will fight it politically as well… Whatever notice and sanction has been given is against the law. We have made all our preparations to fight it legally, this is nothing but a clear conspiracy against backwards-class CM Siddaramaiah who is running the government for the second time,” Shivakumar declared.

The controversy surrounding the MUDA scam has also invigorated the opposition, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) increasing its demands for Siddaramaiah’s resignation. BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, a vocal critic, called for the Chief Minister to step down to allow an impartial investigation. “The CM must resign to make way for an impartial investigation,” Surya asserted, reflecting the opposition’s strategy to leverage the situation politically.

Defending the Governor’s decision, state BJP President BY Vijayendra stated that the Governor acted within his constitutional authority. “The Hon’ble Governor has exercised his constitutional powers and allowed legal action to be taken against the chief minister’s Muda scam complaint,” Vijayendra posted on social media platform X, reinforcing the BJP’s stance on the issue.

The origins of the scandal trace back to a complaint filed by social activist Snehamayi Krishna against Siddaramaiah and nine others. The complaint alleges that documents were forged to claim compensation from the Mysuru Urban Development Authority, a charge that has now escalated into a full-blown political and legal confrontation.