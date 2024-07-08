Mumbai Hit And Run Case Update: Accused Mihir Shah's Father Granted Bail For Rs.15,000

Accused The Sewree Court has granted bail to Rajesh Shah, who is the father of Mihir Shah and is accused in the Worli hit-and-run case. He received a temporary monetary bond of Rs 15,000 awarded. According to ANI, the leader of the Shiv Sena appeared before the Sewree Court with a bail request.

Mihir Shah and his pals were seen departing a Juhu bar at 1:30 in the morning, according to CCTV footage that the Mumbai Police had earlier gotten. He can be seen getting into a Mercedes in the video rather than the BMW that was involved in the collision. Mihir did not take the wheel even though he was in the Mercedes.

After that, he allegedly switched cars and took the wheel of the BMW, his driver sitting in the passenger seat. A Look Out Circular (LOC) has been issued by Mumbai Police against Mihir Shah, who is suspected of driving the BMW during the incident.

Kaveri Nakhwa,45, who was riding pillion with her husband Pradip, died early on Sunday morning after her speeding BMW crashed with a scooter in Worli. Around seven in the morning, the vehicle was abandoned in Kala Nagar, Bandra (East), around ten kilometers from the scene of the collision. The incident on Annie Besant Road at 5:30 am is said to have involved an inebriated driver, Mihir Shah.