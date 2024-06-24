Mumbai Police Follows Trend, Uses Bridgerton Dialogues For Spreading Safety Awareness

If someone is looking to binge watch something then Bridgerton is the latest. After its most recent season, Bridgerton has been the talk of the town. While Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton’s wedding is a topic of endless conversation, others are still reeling from Lady Whistledown’s declaration to the world.

In the midst of all of this, the Mumbai Police also started chatting about the series. The department’s official Instagram feed discussed public safety and posted several of the well-known exchanges from the episode.

The Mumbai Police took advantage of the scene in Bridgerton and utilized the line, “You are the bane of my existence and the object of all my desires,” to emphasize the value of wearing a helmet in a way that was both humorous and pertinent to public safety.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumbai Police (@mumbaipolice)

They then wrote, “Just keep looking at me; no one else matters,” to show the importance of a red light.

In the third picture, the department added, “It’s you that I cannot sacrifice,” to show a person’s license.

They captioned the photo they shared, saying, “Dear Gentle Reader, To avoid a traffic jam, we need the most illustrious members of the ton to be on the lookout! If there’s any disturbance, don’t worry—we’ll find out everything. Regards for Dedicated Service, Mumbai Traffic Police”

It was shared a few of days ago. It has received almost 43,000 likes since it was uploaded, and the total keeps rising. There have also been a lot of responses to the post. Many praised the department for its innovative work.

Show Full Article