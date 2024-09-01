Sunday, September 1, 2024

Mumbai Rickshaw Driver Allegedly Molests 15-Year-Old Girl In Borivali

The police have registered a case against the unidentified rickshaw driver under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. (Read more below)

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly molested by a rickshaw driver in the Borivali area of Maharashtra’s Mumbai, police said on Sunday.

According to MHB Colony Police Station officials, the girl was on her way to school when the incident occurred.

The accused rickshaw driver suddenly stopped the vehicle and attempted to touch the girl. She immediately protested and screamed loudly. Hearing her cries, locals nearby rushed to the scene, but the rickshaw driver had already fled, officials said.

A special team has been formed to apprehend the accused as soon as possible, they added.

Further details are awaited.

(With ANI Inputs)

Also Read: 13-Year-Old Girl Reportedly Assaulted By Howrah Hospital Lab Technician

 

