13-Year-Old Girl Reportedly Assaulted By Howrah Hospital Lab Technician

According to authorities, a laboratory technician at a hospital in Howrah, West Bengal, is suspected of molesting a 13-year-old girl on Saturday.

The kid was taken for a CT scan at around 10 p.m. while she was at the hospital getting treatment for pneumonia. The teen’s family claims that she sobbed as she left the department and went to ask a patient’s relative for assistance.

The accused, a contract worker at the hospital, was pursued by the relative, who recorded the events following the purported attack on camera. The girl described the alleged assault in the video.

Hearing her cries, the girl’s mother, who was waiting outside, hurried to her daughter’s side and called the police.

As soon as word of the occurrence circulated, residents became enraged. The accused was allegedly attacked by members of the victim’s family and relatives who had gathered at the hospital to protest.

As police came on the scene, they stepped in to protect Aman Raj, the accused, from the crowd. The girl’s relatives filed a complaint, which resulted to his detention.

The event is the most recent in a string of incidences of sexual assault that hospitals in West Bengal have been reporting. Following the horrific rape and death of a trainee physician at the government-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata last month, there were widespread demonstrations.

