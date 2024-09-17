‘My Mother Used To Feed Me Gud, But Today…’: PM Modi Gets Emotional On His Birthday

During the event at Janata Maidan, Modi laid the foundation for railway projects valued at ₹2,871 crore and launched national highway projects amounting to ₹1,000 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday on September 17, inaugurated the Subhadra Yojana, a new women-centric initiative by the Odisha government, and unveiled substantial railway and national highway projects in the state, totaling over ₹3,800 crore.

During the event at Janata Maidan, Modi laid the foundation for railway projects valued at ₹2,871 crore and launched national highway projects amounting to ₹1,000 crore. These initiatives aim to enhance infrastructure and connectivity within Odisha.

My mother is no longer with me…. PM Modi gets emotional during his speech in Odisha… pic.twitter.com/Z4qiF2WkTF — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) September 17, 2024

PM Modi Recalls His Mother

He said, “Before coming here, I had also attended a program for the housewarming of an Adivasi family. They, too, received their new home from the Prime Minister. I can never forget their happiness. The family offered me kheer, and as I was eating it, it naturally reminded me of my mother.”

He said, “When my mother was alive, I would always go to her for blessings on my birthday, and she used to feed me jaggery. Even though my mother is no longer here, an Adivasi mother feeding me kheer felt like receiving a birthday blessing. This experience feels like a treasure from a past life. Such moments bring me immense joy and energize me to work even harder.”

My mother is no longer with me…. PM Modi gets emotional during his speech in Odisha… pic.twitter.com/Z4qiF2WkTF — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) September 17, 2024

The Subhadra Yojana

The Subhadra Yojana, designed to support women, will provide eligible beneficiaries aged 21 to 60 years with ₹50,000 over five years, from 2024-25 to 2028-29. Each beneficiary will receive ₹10,000 annually, disbursed in two equal installments directly into their bank accounts. As of now, around 76 lakh women have registered for the scheme. During the launch event, over ₹1,250 crore was transferred to the bank accounts of more than 25 lakh women under this new scheme.

Also Read: ‘Biggest Sacrifice By Arvind Kejriwal’ Atishi’s 1st Statement After Chosen As CM Of Delhi

The launch of Subhadra Yojana is expected to significantly impact the lives of women in Odisha by providing them with direct financial support, while the new infrastructure projects are poised to boost economic development and connectivity in the region.