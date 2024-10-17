Home
Thursday, October 17, 2024
Nayab Singh Saini Set to Take Oath as Haryana Chief Minister for Second Term

Nayab Singh Saini Set to Take Oath as Haryana Chief Minister for Second Term

Nayab Singh Saini, a prominent leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is scheduled to be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Haryana for a second term on Thursday, October 17. The ceremony will take place in Panchkula and is expected to be a grand event attended by significant political figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The swearing-in ceremony will be conducted by Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, who will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Saini.

Extensive Security Arrangements for the Ceremony

Given the scale of the event, massive security measures have been implemented in Panchkula, with over 50,000 attendees anticipated. In preparation for the large crowd, local authorities have issued traffic advisories to manage the flow of vehicles around the venue effectively. This meticulous planning underscores the significance of Saini’s swearing-in and the political momentum the BJP has garnered in Haryana.

Saini’s Unanimous Election as Party Leader

The path to Saini’s second term began when he staked his claim to form the next government in Haryana. On Wednesday, he was unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP legislative party, a decision that reflects the confidence the party holds in him. His candidacy was proposed by MLA Krishan Kumar Bedi and seconded by senior leader Anil Vij, who had also shown interest in the chief ministerial position.

Notably, Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav served as central observers during the meeting that led to Saini’s election. They were joined by key party figures, including Union Ministers Manohar Lal Khattar, Rao Inderjit Singh, and Dharmendra Pradhan, as well as BJP leaders Biplab Deb and Mohan Lal Badoli.

A Remarkable Victory for the BJP

Nayab Singh Saini’s reappointment comes on the heels of a remarkable electoral performance by the BJP in the recent assembly elections. The party achieved a surprising hat-trick victory, overcoming initial predictions that suggested a Congress comeback. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Saini successfully contested the Ladwa assembly constituency, defeating his Congress rival Mewa Singh by a significant margin of over 16,000 votes.

Despite early trends indicating a challenging race, the BJP turned the tide, ultimately securing 48 out of the 90 seats in the Haryana assembly. Additionally, three Independent MLAs, including Savitri Jindal from Hisar, have pledged their support to the BJP, further solidifying Saini’s position.

PM Modi Addresses NDA Meeting Concurrently

In conjunction with Saini’s swearing-in ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also address a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Chandigarh. This meeting is significant as it marks the first gathering of NDA leaders following the formation of the government for a third term.

Expected attendees include Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Ek Nath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, among others. Key leaders from all 31 NDA constituent parties are also anticipated to be present, highlighting the unity and strength of the alliance.

Focus of the NDA Meeting

The NDA meeting will likely address pressing political and social issues facing the coalition. With prominent leaders convening, discussions may cover strategies to enhance governance and bolster party unity as they move forward into another term. The alignment of Saini’s swearing-in with this pivotal meeting reflects the BJP’s broader ambitions and the critical role Haryana plays within the party’s regional strategy.

