Thursday, October 17, 2024
MEA Jibes At Canada’s Acceptance ‘Having No Proof’ Linking India’s Involvement In Nijjar Killing

Despite the absence of direct proof, Trudeau mentioned that there were "clear indications" of Indian interference, which, according to him, breached Canadian sovereignty.

In a late-night statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reaffirmed India’s position following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s testimony before a public inquiry amidst the ongoing diplomatic tension. On Thursday, the MEA emphasized that the remarks made only reinforced India’s longstanding stance that Canada has failed to provide any credible evidence supporting its allegations against India and its diplomats.

Trudeau, while testifying, acknowledged the lack of concrete evidence, stating that Canada relied on intelligence reports when accusing Indian government agents of involvement in the killing of Khalistani separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in 2023. Despite the absence of direct proof, Trudeau mentioned that there were “clear indications” of Indian interference, which, according to him, breached Canadian sovereignty.

Responding to media queries about Trudeau’s statements, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “What we have heard today only affirms what we have consistently maintained – Canada has presented no evidence to substantiate the serious allegations it has made against India and its diplomats.”

The ministry further noted that the deterioration of India-Canada relations could be solely attributed to the “reckless” approach taken by Prime Minister Trudeau.

During his testimony, Trudeau also claimed that Indian diplomats were gathering intelligence on Canadian citizens critical of the Indian government, allegedly sharing it with both senior officials in India and criminal entities like the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. India has strongly rejected these claims, with official sources refuting any suggestion of collaboration between Indian agents and criminal organizations.

Earlier this week, India expelled six Canadian diplomats and withdrew its high commissioner from Canada, marking an escalation in the already strained relations. The move followed Ottawa’s persistent claims linking Indian officials to Nijjar’s killing, accusations India has dismissed as “absurd.”

The diplomatic fallout between the two nations worsened after Trudeau’s initial allegations in September 2023 of potential Indian involvement in Nijjar’s death. India has consistently maintained that the core issue straining bilateral ties is Canada’s failure to address the activities of pro-Khalistan groups operating on its soil.

Nijjar, whom India designated as a terrorist, was fatally shot outside a gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, in June 2023.

Canada PM Justin Trudeau MEA Nijjar death
