Liam Payne’s Mysterious Death, Watch Video That He Shared Just Before Dying

Liam Payne, the former member of the popular boy band One Direction, was discovered deceased outside a hotel in Buenos Aires. The 31-year-old reportedly fell from the balcony of his third-floor room, as confirmed by local authorities on Wednesday.

According to the Buenos Aires police, they received reports regarding a disruptive individual who appeared to be under the influence of substances. The hotel manager recounted hearing a significant noise from the back of the premises, prompting the call to law enforcement. Upon their arrival, they found that a man had indeed fallen from the balcony of his accommodation. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is ongoing.

Video Shared

A few hours after his death, Liam was seen sharing video on Snapchat.

I know many are already discussing drugs/ depression in relation to Liam Payne’s passing. This video was reputed taken an hour before Liam Payne’s death. He looks absolutely fine. So stop and think of his gf, his family and his friends before posting horrible stuff. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/0dKVze97tJ — Aisha Ali-Khan (@aak1880) October 16, 2024

Despite some media outlets labeling Liam as a drug addict, the video clearly demonstrates that he appeared to be fine and was not under the influence of drugs.

