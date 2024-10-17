Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 17, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Liam Payne’s Mysterious Death, Watch Video That He Shared Just Before Dying

Liam Payne, the former member of the popular boy band One Direction, was discovered deceased outside a hotel in Buenos Aires.

Liam Payne’s Mysterious Death, Watch Video That He Shared Just Before Dying

Liam Payne, the former member of the popular boy band One Direction, was discovered deceased outside a hotel in Buenos Aires. The 31-year-old reportedly fell from the balcony of his third-floor room, as confirmed by local authorities on Wednesday.

According to the Buenos Aires police, they received reports regarding a disruptive individual who appeared to be under the influence of substances. The hotel manager recounted hearing a significant noise from the back of the premises, prompting the call to law enforcement. Upon their arrival, they found that a man had indeed fallen from the balcony of his accommodation. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is ongoing.

Video Shared

A few hours after his death, Liam was seen sharing video on Snapchat.

Despite some media outlets labeling Liam as a drug addict, the video clearly demonstrates that he appeared to be fine and was not under the influence of drugs.

Also Read: How Did Former ‘One Direction’ Singer Liam Payne Die? Netizens React

Filed under

How did Liam Payne die? Laim Payne last video Liam Payne's Mysterious Death NewsX One Direction Singer Watch Who is Liam Payne
Advertisement

Also Read

Who Is Radhika Apte’s Husband? Actress Debuts Baby Bump At A London Film Festival

Who Is Radhika Apte’s Husband? Actress Debuts Baby Bump At A London Film Festival

How Israel’s Pager Trick Fooled Hezbollah in Lebanon: New Details Revealed

How Israel’s Pager Trick Fooled Hezbollah in Lebanon: New Details Revealed

CJI DY Chandrachud Set To Retire, Recommends Justice Sanjiv Khanna as His Successor

CJI DY Chandrachud Set To Retire, Recommends Justice Sanjiv Khanna as His Successor

How Did Liam Payne Spend His FINAL Days? Singer Vacationed In Argentina And Attended Former Bandmate’s Show

How Did Liam Payne Spend His FINAL Days? Singer Vacationed In Argentina And Attended Former...

Rain Showers Delay Thrilling Start To India Vs New Zealand First Test Match

Rain Showers Delay Thrilling Start To India Vs New Zealand First Test Match

Entertainment

Who Is Radhika Apte’s Husband? Actress Debuts Baby Bump At A London Film Festival

Who Is Radhika Apte’s Husband? Actress Debuts Baby Bump At A London Film Festival

How Did Liam Payne Spend His FINAL Days? Singer Vacationed In Argentina And Attended Former Bandmate’s Show

How Did Liam Payne Spend His FINAL Days? Singer Vacationed In Argentina And Attended Former

Shah Rukh Khan Reveals He Makes Big Films for His Late Parents Watching from Heaven

Shah Rukh Khan Reveals He Makes Big Films for His Late Parents Watching from Heaven

Liam Payne Death: All You Need To Know About Bear, The ‘One Direction’ Star’s Son

Liam Payne Death: All You Need To Know About Bear, The ‘One Direction’ Star’s Son

When Did Liam Payne Join And Leave One Direction?

When Did Liam Payne Join And Leave One Direction?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

World Food Day 2024: Join the Nutrient Revolution Against Hunger

World Food Day 2024: Join the Nutrient Revolution Against Hunger

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental Health Condition

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox