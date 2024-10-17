How Did Former ‘One Direction’ Singer Liam Payne Die? Netizens React

Home
Thursday, October 17, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Liam Payne, the former member of the popular boy band One Direction, was discovered deceased outside a hotel in Buenos Aires.

Liam Payne, the former member of the popular boy band One Direction, was discovered deceased outside a hotel in Buenos Aires. The 31-year-old reportedly fell from the balcony of his third-floor room, as confirmed by local authorities on Wednesday.

According to the Buenos Aires police, they received reports regarding a disruptive individual who appeared to be under the influence of substances. The hotel manager recounted hearing a significant noise from the back of the premises, prompting the call to law enforcement. Upon their arrival, they found that a man had indeed fallen from the balcony of his accommodation. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is ongoing.

Fans Gather To Mourn

A large crowd has assembled outside the hotel where Liam Payne fell from a balcony, reflecting his enduring popularity in South America. The former One Direction member had a significant following in the region, especially since the band kicked off their “Where We Are” tour here in 2014.

During that tour, they performed in several cities, including Bogotá, Lima, Santiago, Montevideo, Rio de Janeiro, and had multiple shows in both São Paulo and Buenos Aires. It was a major success, becoming the highest-grossing tour of the year and drawing millions of fans.

Many of Payne’s supporters have grown alongside him, having first encountered his music when he was just 16 years old. His untimely passing at age 31 is particularly staggering for fans who have followed him throughout his career, as many are now around the same age.

Netizens Reactions

 

