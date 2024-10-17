How Did Former ‘One Direction’ Singer Liam Payne Die? Netizens React

Liam Payne, the former member of the popular boy band One Direction, was discovered deceased outside a hotel in Buenos Aires.

Liam Payne, the former member of the popular boy band One Direction, was discovered deceased outside a hotel in Buenos Aires. The 31-year-old reportedly fell from the balcony of his third-floor room, as confirmed by local authorities on Wednesday.

According to the Buenos Aires police, they received reports regarding a disruptive individual who appeared to be under the influence of substances. The hotel manager recounted hearing a significant noise from the back of the premises, prompting the call to law enforcement. Upon their arrival, they found that a man had indeed fallen from the balcony of his accommodation. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is ongoing.

Fans Gather To Mourn

A large crowd has assembled outside the hotel where Liam Payne fell from a balcony, reflecting his enduring popularity in South America. The former One Direction member had a significant following in the region, especially since the band kicked off their “Where We Are” tour here in 2014.

During that tour, they performed in several cities, including Bogotá, Lima, Santiago, Montevideo, Rio de Janeiro, and had multiple shows in both São Paulo and Buenos Aires. It was a major success, becoming the highest-grossing tour of the year and drawing millions of fans.

Many of Payne’s supporters have grown alongside him, having first encountered his music when he was just 16 years old. His untimely passing at age 31 is particularly staggering for fans who have followed him throughout his career, as many are now around the same age.

Netizens Reactions

RIP liam payne.

nunca vou esquecer do dia em que pude entrevistar um dos cantores q fez parte da trilha sonora da minha infância e adolescência, esse momento estará pra smp no meu coração.

descanse em paz e obg por tudo.

💔🥺 pic.twitter.com/FYHl5eUTTh — +a (@maisa) October 16, 2024

I know many are already discussing drugs/ depression in relation to Liam Payne’s passing. This video was reputed taken an hour before Liam Payne’s death. He looks absolutely fine. So stop and think of his gf, his family and his friends before posting horrible stuff. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/0dKVze97tJ — Aisha Ali-Khan (@aak1880) October 16, 2024

i feel like most of us are so shocked over liam payne’s death cause that man once was part of something our 13 year old selfs could never imagine living without. like why am i actually speechless right now. it’s so weird — lana nicholas galitzine’s impregnator (@GALITZINEFOX) October 16, 2024