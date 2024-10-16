Home
Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Omar Abdullah To Take Oath Alongside Eight New Ministers In J&K

After the ceremony, Omar Abdullah is set to convene a meeting with administrative secretaries at 3 PM to address urgent issues facing Jammu and Kashmir, signaling a proactive approach to governance as he embarks on this new chapter. (Read more below)

Omar Abdullah To Take Oath Alongside Eight New Ministers In J&K

Jammu and Kashmir is poised for a significant political moment as Omar Abdullah, the chief minister-elect, prepares to take his oath of office at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar. This ceremony marks a pivotal return to governance for the National Conference (NC) leader, who will be joined by eight ministers, including representation from the Congress party.

Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha will officiate the ceremony, which is expected to draw attention not only from local stakeholders but also from national leaders. Among the distinguished guests are Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi, all scheduled to arrive in Srinagar on Wednesday morning. The presence of prominent political figures underscores the importance of this event in the region’s evolving political narrative.

In a notable development, the Congress party will see one of its members sworn in as part of the new council of ministers. The name is anticipated to be revealed on Tuesday night, with Ghulam Ahmad Mir and Tariq Hameed Karras as potential candidates for the role. This collaboration between the NC and Congress signifies a revival of the coalition that governed Jammu and Kashmir from 2009 to 2014.

The ceremony comes at a time of heightened political tensions in Jammu and Kashmir, which has been under President’s rule since June 2018, following the collapse of the coalition government with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The region’s political landscape underwent a seismic shift in August 2019 when Article 370 and 35A were revoked, leading to its division into two Union Territories: Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

The oath-taking event is expected to draw over a dozen leaders from the INDIA bloc, including Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and others such as Prakash Karat and D. Raja, reflecting a united front among opposition parties amid ongoing political challenges.

In preparation for the event, security around the SKICC has been intensified, ensuring a safe environment for the high-profile attendees. NC provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani expressed optimism that all invited leaders would participate in this historic occasion, highlighting the collective hope for stability and collaboration in the region.

After the ceremony, Omar Abdullah is set to convene a meeting with administrative secretaries at 3 PM to address urgent issues facing Jammu and Kashmir, signaling a proactive approach to governance as he embarks on this new chapter. The oath-taking ceremony not only marks Abdullah's return to power but also symbolizes a potential shift in the political dynamics of the region.

Jammu and Kashmir manoj sinha National Conference omar abdullah People's Democratic Party (PDP) Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre
