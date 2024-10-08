Nayab Singh Saini: The Catalyst For BJP’s Resounding Victory In Haryana

In a stunning political turnaround, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has clinched victory in the Haryana Assembly elections, defying early predictions that favored the Congress party.

In a stunning political turnaround, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has clinched victory in the Haryana Assembly elections, defying early predictions that favored the Congress party. With the Election Commission of India confirming the BJP’s triumph in 48 out of 90 Assembly seats, this marks a historic achievement, as no party has managed to secure three consecutive terms in the state.

At the forefront of this success is Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who won his seat in Ladwa with a significant margin of over 16,000 votes. His leadership is expected to continue as the party seeks to consolidate its power in the state.

The Rise of Nayab Singh Saini

Nayab Singh Saini, born on January 25, 1970, in Ambala’s Mirzapur Majra village, has been a steady presence in the BJP for nearly three decades. Armed with a BA and an LLB, he began his political career as a computer operator in the party’s state headquarters and quickly climbed the ranks. His association with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and close ties with former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar played crucial roles in his ascent.

Saini first gained recognition as the district president of the BJP Yuva Morcha in Ambala in 2002 and subsequently became the district president. After a brief setback in the 2009 Assembly elections, he made a significant comeback in 2014, winning from Naraingarh and later serving as a minister. His greatest achievement came in 2019 when he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Kurukshetra.

Charting Success in Haryana

In March 2023, amid rising anti-incumbency sentiments against Khattar, the BJP appointed Saini as Chief Minister just two months before the Lok Sabha elections. However, the BJP faced challenges, winning only five out of ten seats in that election, leading to scrutiny of Saini’s leadership.

Undeterred by the setback, Saini refocused efforts on winning the Assembly elections. His significant policy decisions, such as the Haryana Agniveer Policy, aimed at providing employment opportunities for ex-servicemen, and the introduction of minimum support prices for additional crops, resonated with voters.

Additionally, the BJP promised benefits like affordable cooking gas under the ‘Har Ghar Grahani Yojana’, monthly financial assistance for women, and government job guarantees for the youth and Agniveers. Saini also launched a scheme for solar energy installations for low-income families, reinforcing the party’s commitment to development.

Campaigning Against Congress

Saini’s campaign effectively highlighted the Congress party’s perceived failures, particularly around issues of corruption and unfulfilled promises in states like Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka. He traveled extensively across Haryana, urging voters to consider the Congress’s record while emphasizing the BJP’s achievements.

When exit polls on October 5 predicted a Congress victory, Saini confidently asserted that the polls were mistaken, vowing that the electorate would respond on October 8. His prediction proved accurate as the BJP emerged victorious, leaving the Congress party scrambling to explain its defeat and blaming the Election Commission for delays in data reporting.

Looking Ahead

Nayab Singh Saini’s leadership and strategic decisions have been pivotal in securing the BJP’s historic win in Haryana. As the party embarks on another term, it aims to build on its achievements and address the challenges ahead, while Saini’s future in state politics looks increasingly bright.

