NEET 2024 Controversy: Centre Asks Supreme Court to Cancel Scorecards of Students Receiving Grace Marks, Re-Test Soon

In the recent update to the threads of NEET-UG result 2024 controversies, the Government/NTA tells Supreme Court that the grace marks which was given to the 1,563 candidates for the loss of time suffered while appearing for the test have been cancelled and the govt. has also constituted to review the results of these candidates.

These students will now appear for a re-test on 23rd June.

#UPDATE | Government/NTA tells Supreme Court that a committee has been constituted to review the results of over 1,563 candidates who were awarded ‘grace marks’ to compensate for the loss of time suffered while appearing for NEET-UG. The Committee has taken a decision to cancel… https://t.co/FDqO6uJqfj — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2024

This update comes after the Supreme Court reiterated that it will not stay the counselling process.

The SC said, “Counselling will go on and we will not stop it. If the exam goes then everything goes in totality so nothing to fear,” says Supreme Court.”

Supreme Court reiterates that it will not stay the counselling of NEET-UG, 2024. “Counselling will go on and we will not stop it. If the exam goes then everything goes in totality so nothing to fear,” says Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/ACAB1dmyt5 — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2024

So, the counselling for admission in MBBS, BDS and other courses will commence as per the decided schedule which is on July 6.

