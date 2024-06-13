NEET 2024 Controversy: Centre Asks Supreme Court to Cancel Scorecards of Students Receiving Grace Marks, Re-Test Soon

In the recent update in NEET-UG result 2024 controversy, the centre has told the Supreme Court that ‘grace marks’ given to 1,563 students would be nullified and that these candidates will also have to appear for a re-test on 23rd June.

In the recent update to the threads of NEET-UG result 2024 controversies, the Government/NTA tells Supreme Court that the grace marks which was given to the 1,563 candidates for the loss of time suffered while appearing for the test have been cancelled and the govt. has also constituted to review the results of these candidates.

These students will now appear for a re-test on 23rd June.

This update comes after the Supreme Court reiterated that it will not stay the counselling process.

The SC said, “Counselling will go on and we will not stop it. If the exam goes then everything goes in totality so nothing to fear,” says Supreme Court.”

So, the counselling for admission in MBBS, BDS and other courses will commence as per the decided schedule which is on July 6.