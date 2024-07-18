NEET 2024 Result: Supreme Court Orders NTA to Release Centre Wise, State Wise Results on Website

The Supreme Court of India has instructed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to publish the results of the NEET-UG 2024 exam on their website, organized by city and examination center while concealing the candidates’ identities.

The results are to be announced separately for each city and center, and will be available online by 5 PM on July 19.

A bench, including Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, began the important hearing on multiple petitions concerning the controversial NEET-UG 2024 medical entrance exam, noting its significant social impact.

#WATCH | Delhi | Supreme Court hearing on the NEET issue | Senior advocate of the petitioner, Narendra Hooda says, “We raised all those things in the SC which indicate that the paper has been leaked. The paper has been leaked not just in Hazaribagh and Patna, but in other places… pic.twitter.com/cE0h0NPC5m — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2024

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited)