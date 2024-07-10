NEET Exam Leak Case Update: NTA Submits Affifavit to The SC Claiming Minimal Impact to The Fairness of NEET Examination

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has submitted an affidavit to the Supreme Court regarding the NEET-UG 2024 exam.

National Testing Agency (NTA) files affidavit in the Supreme Court in relation to the NEET-UG 2024 exam. The NTA, having come to know about the malpractice by individuals at Godhra and few centers at Patna, has made an assessment of the performance of all the appeared… pic.twitter.com/PyHfzzC0Ih — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2024

The NTA found out about cheating at centers in Godhra and Patna. They checked the exam performance of all students at those centers to see if the cheating had any significant impact. Their analysis showed that the cheating did not affect the overall fairness of the exam or give any unfair advantage to students at the Godhra and Patna centers, according to the NTA’s affidavit.

What has NTA written in its affidavit?

The NTA’s affidavit says that the performance of students at these centers is not unusually high or very different from the national average at other centers across the country. The data also shows that the students from these centers did not score high enough to qualify for admission to the top medical colleges, according to the NTA.

Supreme Court on re-test

The Supreme Court ordered the CBI on Monday to submit a progress report by Wednesday regarding the investigation into the NEET-UG paper leak case.

A three-judge bench, led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud along with Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, stated that if it’s not possible to separate those who benefited from cheating and those who did not, a new exam might have to be held.

The bench set the next hearing for July 11 and instructed the Centre and NTA to provide detailed responses to all questions. The court emphasized that a decision on whether to conduct a retest would depend on these responses.

During the hearing, the court asked the NTA and the Union government about the timeline for creating, printing, transporting, and storing the exam papers. The Supreme Court acknowledged that the NEET-UG question paper had been leaked but questioned whether the leak was widespread enough to warrant a new exam. It emphasized the importance of considering the impact on the futures of 23 lakh students involved, said DY Chandrachud.