NEET Exam Scam: Opposition Demands Discussion On NEET Paper Leaks In Parliament

In response to the controversy surrounding the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for medical undergraduates and the cancellation of UGC-NET due to integrity concerns, opposition parties have pressed for discussions in Parliament regarding the recent spate of paper leaks.

Congress MP KC Venugopal has submitted an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha to address the alarming instances of paper leaks during exams, including NEET-UG and UGC-NET, highlighting what he perceives as failures on the part of the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh has issued a notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha, seeking a discussion specifically on the NEET issue.

Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain has also taken action in Rajya Sabha, presenting a Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 to prioritize discussions on the paper leaks affecting NEET-UG and UGC-NET exams.

Additionally, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging for the abolition of NEET and the restoration of state government-led entrance examinations. She highlighted concerns over alleged paper leaks, irregularities in exam conduct, and the impact on students’ futures.

The move to centralize medical admissions through NEET, she argues, has compromised regional educational standards and the quality of medical education and services in the country.

Other Chief Ministers, including those from Kerala and Tamil Nadu, have echoed similar sentiments, calling for the scrapping of NEET examinations in favour of a decentralized approach.

Meanwhile, in response to the controversy, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has initiated a criminal case to investigate irregularities in the conduct of NEET and UGC-NET examinations by the NTA. Special teams have been formed to probe these allegations.

The NEET (UG) 2024 Examination, which witnessed participation from over 23 lakh candidates across multiple centres, has been marred by accusations of paper leaks and discrepancies, further intensifying calls for reforms in the examination process and data security protocols.

The Ministry of Education has responded by forming a high-level committee of experts to recommend improvements in the examination mechanism and the operational practices of the NTA.

The opposition’s push for parliamentary discussions underscores the gravity of the situation, aiming to address lapses in exam conduct and restore trust in the medical entrance examination system.