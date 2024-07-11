NEET UG 2024 Hearing : Supreme Court Hearing On ‘NEET Paper Leak’ Petitions Postponed To July 18

On Thursday, a bench led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud heard several petitions regarding the contentious NEET-UG 2024 medical entrance exam. The Supreme Court has moved the NEET case to July 18. The matter is adjourned as the CJI-led bench notes that some of the parties haven’t received the affidavits filed by the Centre and NTA, and they need to apply their minds to the responses before arguments.

These include petitions alleging irregularities and malpractices during the May 5 test and requesting a new examination. During a previous hearing on July 8, the Supreme Court stated that the integrity of NEET-UG 2024 had been jeopardised.

In an additional affidavit filed on Wednesday, the Centre stated that, in accordance with the Supreme Court’s directives, the Ministry of Education had asked IIT Madras to conduct comprehensive data analytics on the results of NEET-UG 2024 candidates. The Supreme Court hearing on ‘paper leak’ petitions has been postponed to July 18.