Netizens Campaign On Social Media Demanding Bharat Ratna For Ratan Tata

The netizens have started campaign on social media vouching Bharat Ratna for Ratan Tata acknowledging his contribution for the country post his demise.Tweets start flooding to award Bharat Ratna to veteran industralist Ratan Tata.

Ratan Tata, a visionary industrialist, philanthropist and chairman emeritus of Tata Sons passed away on Wednesday aged 86. He had been undergoing treatment for the past few days. He was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai courtesy of prolonged illness. According to the reports, the veteran industrialist was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit ( ICU) following sudden deterioration in his health. He passed away at 11:30 on Wednesday night

Ratan Tata, the former Tata group chairman transformed a staid group into India’s most largest and influential conglomerate influencing majority of lives in the country. He will be getting honorary state funeral from the Maharashtra government. His mortal remains were brought to the NCPA on October 10, Thursday where the body would be kept for people to pay their last tributes.

Amid his demise, the Maharashtra Cabinet has decided to propose his name for the Bharat Ratna award. The netizens have also started a campaign on social media demanding to award the Bharat Ratna to the late Industrialist Mr. Ratan Tata. Many people on X ( formerly known as Twitter) have started tweeting with the hashtag #BharatRatnaForRatanTata

Ratan Tata’s influence on the Tata group is profound. He took over the role of chairman of Tata sons in 1991, led the conglomerate started by his great-grand father over a century ago until he retired in 2012. His legacy is far beyond buisness, he’s known for his humility and quiet resolve. the philanthrophic endeavors of Tata have impacted millions of lives in this country. Tata family have the tradition of fostering social progress and resolving social issues, and Mr. Tata continued this tradition with a deep conviction.

Tata’s philanthropic activities through it’s trusts have evolved under his leadership to resolve so many social issues in the field of healthcare, education, rural development, water sanitation, hygenie and skill development. Tata’s defining moment came during the time of Covid-19 when he helped the country with the fund of 1,500 crores. His contributions are not confined to financial donations alone, his innovation and sustainbility vision led to the purification of water and electric supply to many villages.

Many people have heaped praise for his contributions in all the sectors and have called him the ‘Pride of India’ and have been requesting the central government for awarding the demised philanthropist the ‘Bharat Ratna’ award.

A man "Ratna" who deserves "Bharat Ratna" ..

Ratan Tata’s leadership left a profound impact on India’s buisness landscape earning him the love of millions of people. His contribution has not only developed the Tata group, but has also inspired millions of youth.

